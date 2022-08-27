ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Delavan-Darien has no answer for Janesville Craig's ground game

By By Tom Miller Special to the Gazette
 5 days ago

DELAVAN

Long drives were the story of Friday night’s nonconference football game between Janesville Craig and Delavan-Darien.

The visiting Cougars were able to score touchdowns on four of their drives.

The Comets could only muster one touchdown off their drives and that came with just 3:23 left in the game.

The result was a 27-6 victory for Craig, which moved it to 1-0-1 on this young season.

Quarterback Jake Schaffner and fullback Owen Schucha were able to run effectively behind a solid offensive line which consistently opened holes in the Comets defensive front.

Schucha finished with a game-high 124 yards on 19 carries, much of it coming between the tackles. His 1-yard touchdown run around left end with 3:15 left in the third quarter put the Cougars up 21-0.

“The line blocked very well tonight,” Schucha said.

Craig coach Adam Bunderson agreed.

“We played a lot better than we did last week,” Bunderson said.

Schaffner had the other three rushing touchdowns. Those scoring runs covered 2, 5 and 6 yards, and the senior finished with 104 yards on 14 carries.

The Cougars rushed for 294 yards. With the running game dominating the game, Schaffner finished with 73 yards passing. A 41-yard touchdown pass to Xander Olson in the second quarter was nullified by a holding penalty.

While the Cougars victory was secured after their third-quarter touchdown, the game did not have the feeling of being lopsided.

The Cougars did dominate the first 12½ minutes, running 24 plays to the Comets’ 3 and outgaining the hosts 128 yards to 10.

Schaffner’s 2-yard touchdown run around right end capped a 16-play, 67-yard drive on the opening series of the game.

After a 3-and-out by Delavan-Darien, the Cougars had an eight-play, 61-yard drive capped by Schaffner’s 5-yard run with 11:30 left in the first half.

Delavan-Darien controlled the rest of the half but could not score.

Led by the running and throwing of junior quarterback Neil Janssen, the Comets ran 11 plays after starting at their 20. The drive stalled at the Craig 42.

The Comets’ defense that held the Cougars without a first down and got the ball back at the DD 22 with 4:56 left in the half.

The Comets punted after three plays, but a Craig fumble on the punt gave the hosts the ball back at the Craig 39 with 3:20 left.

Delavan-Darien moved to the Craig 12 with just under a minute to play, but Eddie McLevige sacked Janssen for a loss of 7, and Janssen’s fourth-down pass was incomplete on the final play of the half.

The Comets got the second-half kickoff at their 34 and ran 13 straight plays, including a fourth-and-1 conversion and a 24-yard pass from Janssen to Broden Nichols on third-and-14.

But after a 12-yard completion gave the Comets a first down at the Craig 19, the Cougars stepped up to force four straight incompletions to get the ball back with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

At that point, the Comets had run 33 plays to just four by the Cougars, but still trailed 14-0.

“We were sitting for a while,” the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Schucha said. “There were long drives from both teams.”

The Cougars then put the game away by moving 77 yards on 11 plays, capped by Schucha’s 1-yard run to go ahead 21-0 with 3:15 left in the third quarter.

Craig’s Evan Lawton had an interception, and junior Dakota Klingaman had several key tackles to thwart Comets’ drives.

“He was a missile out there,” Bunderson said.

Craig opens the Big Eight Conference schedule Friday at home against Madison West.

CRAIG 27, DELAVAN-DARIEN 6

Janesville Craig 7 7 13 0—27

Delavan-Darien 0 0 0 6—6

Scoring summary: JC—Jake Schaffner 2 run (Lilly Rick kick). JC—Schaffner 5 run (Rick kick). JC—Owen Shucha 1 run (Rick kick). JC—Schaffner 6 run (kick failed). DD—Neil Jannsen 1 run (kick blocked).

