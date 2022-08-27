Read full article on original website
Related
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
Katie Pavlich: Biden Can’t Claim To Be Interested In Unity While Also Calling Half The Country Semi-Fascists
Host of the new Fox Nation show “Luxury Hunting Lodges of America” Katie Pavlich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why she does not have very high expectations for President Biden’s upcoming address in Philadelphia about the ‘soul of the nation’. “He...
Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of 2nd Trump term where ‘America is no longer a liberal democracy’
Atlantic contributor Jonathan Rauch published a theoretical doomsday scenario on Monday of what America would look like under Trump’s second term. Rauch claimed that many people "have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy" and "Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk."
NRA blames Biden for rising crime after he promised to 'take them on' and ban 'assault weapons'
The National Rifles Association (NRA) said "Joe Biden's America" and his soft on crime policies are to blame for rising crime in America, firing back at the president after he promised to "take them on" in his effort to ban "assault weapons." During his speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Biden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'
America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
Chicago needs to ‘rebuild’ by demanding ‘consequences’ for crime, celebrating ‘heroes’: Mayoral candidate
Chicago needs to ‘rebuild’ by demanding ‘consequences’ for crime, celebrating ‘heroes’: Mayoral candidate.
Biden admin hit for calling MAGA Republicans ‘extremist threat’ to democracy: ‘Dehumanizing rhetoric’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed Wednesday by many Twitter users for damning a major part of the American electorate on behalf of President Biden. "The president thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy," Jean-Pierre said in a preview of Biden's planned speech for Thursday. "The MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. That is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights."
HEROES OF KABUL: Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover handed out ammo to his men despite facing mortal injuries
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover was dying from his injuries. He still managed to reach in his vest and hand out ammo to his fellow Marines.
RELATED PEOPLE
WaPo columnist echoes Biden's 'semi-fascism' charge, claims America is leaving MAGA Republicans behind
Washington Post columnist Max Boot echoed President Biden's charge against supporters of former President Donald Trump and claimed that the country is leaving them behind. Boot proclaimed that he has been spending his summer "in some of the most liberal enclaves in America" and "even took my step-kids to a drag show." He noted, "It is easy in such environs to imagine that you’re not in the ‘real America’" and went on to quote a friend saying he was "happy to be in a place where drag queens are considered normal and Trumpkins are not."
Parents react to NY Times podcast claiming people were 'caught off guard' by teenage mental health crisis
Parents reacted negatively to a New York Times podcast claiming that people were "caught off guard" by the current mental health crisis among teenagers, considering how isolated many young people were during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Teenagers in the U.S. are experiencing a mental health crisis," the New York Times tweet...
KIDS・
School choice advocate blasts Charlie Crist: ‘He’s running to lose’
A school choice advocate said on Wednesday that Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will lose after tapping a teachers’ union head as his running mate. American Federation for Children spokesperson Denisha Allen told "America’s Newsroom" that "Charlie Crist has been a flip-flopper since I can remember. My first engagement with Charlie Crist was in high school when he signed the expansion bill for Florida School Choice Program into law. I was there behind him with the signing pin, and he flip-flopped."
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0