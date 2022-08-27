ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Fox News

Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun

President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of 2nd Trump term where ‘America is no longer a liberal democracy’

Atlantic contributor Jonathan Rauch published a theoretical doomsday scenario on Monday of what America would look like under Trump’s second term. Rauch claimed that many people "have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy" and "Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Virginia State
Fox News

Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'

America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden admin hit for calling MAGA Republicans ‘extremist threat’ to democracy: ‘Dehumanizing rhetoric’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed Wednesday by many Twitter users for damning a major part of the American electorate on behalf of President Biden. "The president thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy," Jean-Pierre said in a preview of Biden's planned speech for Thursday. "The MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. That is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

WaPo columnist echoes Biden's 'semi-fascism' charge, claims America is leaving MAGA Republicans behind

Washington Post columnist Max Boot echoed President Biden's charge against supporters of former President Donald Trump and claimed that the country is leaving them behind. Boot proclaimed that he has been spending his summer "in some of the most liberal enclaves in America" and "even took my step-kids to a drag show." He noted, "It is easy in such environs to imagine that you’re not in the ‘real America’" and went on to quote a friend saying he was "happy to be in a place where drag queens are considered normal and Trumpkins are not."
POTUS
Fox News

School choice advocate blasts Charlie Crist: ‘He’s running to lose’

A school choice advocate said on Wednesday that Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will lose after tapping a teachers’ union head as his running mate. American Federation for Children spokesperson Denisha Allen told "America’s Newsroom" that "Charlie Crist has been a flip-flopper since I can remember. My first engagement with Charlie Crist was in high school when he signed the expansion bill for Florida School Choice Program into law. I was there behind him with the signing pin, and he flip-flopped."
FLORIDA STATE
