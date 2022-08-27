ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

PREP FOOTBALL: Port Charlotte hangs tough with high-flying Verot

By: Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

PORT CHARLOTTE -- Port Charlotte started fast in Friday's season-opening game against Bishop Verot at Pirates Cove, but the Vikings eventually found their stride, jumped ahead and held off the Pirates, 57-49.

For a quarter, it looked as if the Pirates picked up where they left off last week during a 35-12 defeat of Dunbar. On Port Charlotte’s first drive, Edd Guerrier capped a seven-play 60-yard drive with a touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Pirates scored on their next two drives as well to lead 21-7, but a couple of subsequent stalled efforts swung the momentum back to Bishop Verot..

The Vikings, who scored 67 points against Lely last week, rattled off 22 unanswered points to take a 29-21 halftime lead.

Reeling from the shift in momentum, the Pirates saw Verot extend its lead to as large as 43-21, before Port Charlotte began chipping away.

Port Charlotte scored 28 points in the second half and with just under three minutes remaining, cut the Vikings' lead to 57-49, but couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick.

KEY PLAYS: With just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Port Charlotte running back Julius Roach scored to cut the Vikings lead to 57-47. Since the Pirates were down by 10, they decided to go for a 2-point conversion. The conversion failed but a penalty gave the Pirates new life. They converted to make it a one-score game, however, they failed to recover the ensuing onside kick with 2:19 to play.

WHAT IT MEANS: While their defense had a strong start, the Pirates could not shut down the Vikings after they made adjustments. Just like the defense, the offense could not maintain its success after starting fast. On the bright side for the Pirates, their offense remained red-hot, scoring 49 points.

KEY STATS: The Vikings scored 36 unanswered points, with scores coming in the second and third quarters. When the Pirates were rolling in the first half, their defense had a combined 4 sacks.

QUOTE: “They kept pushing, they did not give up. Even when they were down two scores, they had the love for each other. They knew they could come back. They knew we were a good football team, they had to fight every single play. We just could not hold up tonight. We will get better.” – Jeremiah (JuJu) Leguerre on Bishop Verot's comeback

