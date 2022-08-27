Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood girls soccer plays spoiler on the road against CPA
The Ravenwood Lady Raptors (3-1-1) soccer team stunned the Lady Lions (5-1) of Christ Presbyterian Academy 4-0, ending their five-game winning streak Tuesday night at CPA. “We are progressing still, and our forwards are putting away the chances that we have,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “As a group, we are marching forward.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb men's soccer kicks off 2022 campaign with upset at No. 10 Saint Louis
Armed with a deep roster, a handful of national preseason accolades, and fresh off of a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance, the Lipscomb men's soccer team entered the 2022 season with high expectations. Just two games in, those elevated expectations have already been exceeded. On Sunday, the Bisons took down the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Vanderbilt reaches naming rights deal with FirstBank
Nearly nine months after Vanderbilt confirmed it was exploring options for the first-ever naming rights partner for its football stadium, the university announced on Monday that it found one. In a press conference in the school’s football meeting room, director of athletics Candice Lee revealed Vanderbilt had agreed to a...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin PR firm honored by Nashville PRSA Chapter
Franklin-based PR and marketing firm, Gray Public Relations, was recently recognized at the Nashville PRSA Chapter’s 36th Annual Parthenon Awards. The firm, in partnership with The Atkins Group, received awards in five categories for their work on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention public education campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonhomepage.com
Parks adds Delore to Brentwood office
Parks in Brentwood has hired Deanna Delore as a new realtor. Delore earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and journalism from Chapman University and a master’s degree in education from the University of La Verne. When it comes to real estate, she specializes in residential homes in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Community rallies around Nolensville's historic Little League World Series run
All good things must come to an end. The Nolensvlille Little League team's historic run to the Little League World Series semifinals did just that over the weekend, but not after the local boys turned in one last impressive performance. After making it through the district, state, and region tournaments,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Lifetime movie starring Rita Moreno filming in Brentwood this week, extras needed
A Lifetime movie is being filmed at CityPark Brentwood this week. The public is invited to watch the filming, and some extras are needed. According to a news release, the movie starring Oscar winner Rita Moreno will be filmed in front of the Mooreland Mansion Wednesday through Friday. Moreno was...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 384 calls for service in July
Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 384 calls for service for the month of July, including nine fires. According to a social media post, those calls also included 218 EMS/Rescue calls, 17 hazardous condition calls with no fire, 13 service calls, 47 good intent calls, 53 false alarms and 23 special incident calls.
RELATED PEOPLE
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill Fire Department to host Sept. 11 blood drive
The Spring Hill Fire Department and Blood Assurance will host a mobile blood drive on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at SHFD's Station 2 at 4273 Port Royal Road. Sign up to #bealifesaver here,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Road lane closure, detour announced for Sept. 6-23
A section of Franklin Road will see a temporary lane closure for most of September. According to the City of Franklin, Franklin Road's southbound lane will be closed between Liberty Pike and First Avenue from Sept. 6-23, but the northbound lane will remain open. The city said in a news...
williamsonhomepage.com
As renovations at Factory at Franklin remain in action, owners uncovering numerous artifacts
Considering the Factory at Franklin’s history dates back to 1929 and the 10-building campus is now seen as an important landmark in Williamson County, its owners are uncovering a number of artifacts as renovations continue. Carris Campbell, who serves as Factory historian for the company that purchased it nearly...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar elected to Tennessee Municipal League board of directors
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors. The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonhomepage.com
September Porch Talks in Hard Bargain neighborhood to feature leading African American historians
Two renowned historians will serve as guest speakers at Friday’s monthly Porch Talks hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, the first female African American County historian in Tennessee, will share a number of stories from their research, journey and quest to “Keep History Alive.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Fairview man charged after he allegedly 'lunged' at neighbor with chainsaw
A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville Film Festival unveils 2022 lineup with Franklin Theatre on tap as venue
The Nashville Film Festival has shared its full schedule of films for its upcoming 2022 run, and a mixture of festival-circuit favorites and intriguing local productions pack the list. For the second year, the festival will be divided among venues. The Belcourt will be joined this year by TPAC’s Andrew...
Comments / 0