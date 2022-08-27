ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood girls soccer plays spoiler on the road against CPA

The Ravenwood Lady Raptors (3-1-1) soccer team stunned the Lady Lions (5-1) of Christ Presbyterian Academy 4-0, ending their five-game winning streak Tuesday night at CPA. “We are progressing still, and our forwards are putting away the chances that we have,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “As a group, we are marching forward.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Vanderbilt reaches naming rights deal with FirstBank

Nearly nine months after Vanderbilt confirmed it was exploring options for the first-ever naming rights partner for its football stadium, the university announced on Monday that it found one. In a press conference in the school’s football meeting room, director of athletics Candice Lee revealed Vanderbilt had agreed to a...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin PR firm honored by Nashville PRSA Chapter

Franklin-based PR and marketing firm, Gray Public Relations, was recently recognized at the Nashville PRSA Chapter’s 36th Annual Parthenon Awards. The firm, in partnership with The Atkins Group, received awards in five categories for their work on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention public education campaign.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Brentwood, TN
Football
Brentwood, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
williamsonhomepage.com

Parks adds Delore to Brentwood office

Parks in Brentwood has hired Deanna Delore as a new realtor. Delore earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and journalism from Chapman University and a master’s degree in education from the University of La Verne. When it comes to real estate, she specializes in residential homes in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Community rallies around Nolensville's historic Little League World Series run

All good things must come to an end. The Nolensvlille Little League team's historic run to the Little League World Series semifinals did just that over the weekend, but not after the local boys turned in one last impressive performance. After making it through the district, state, and region tournaments,...
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 384 calls for service in July

Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 384 calls for service for the month of July, including nine fires. According to a social media post, those calls also included 218 EMS/Rescue calls, 17 hazardous condition calls with no fire, 13 service calls, 47 good intent calls, 53 false alarms and 23 special incident calls.
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Hayes
Person
Matthew Manning
Person
Ryan
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Fire Department to host Sept. 11 blood drive

The Spring Hill Fire Department and Blood Assurance will host a mobile blood drive on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at SHFD's Station 2 at 4273 Port Royal Road. Sign up to #bealifesaver here,...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Road lane closure, detour announced for Sept. 6-23

A section of Franklin Road will see a temporary lane closure for most of September. According to the City of Franklin, Franklin Road's southbound lane will be closed between Liberty Pike and First Avenue from Sept. 6-23, but the northbound lane will remain open. The city said in a news...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar elected to Tennessee Municipal League board of directors

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors. The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Irish
williamsonhomepage.com

September Porch Talks in Hard Bargain neighborhood to feature leading African American historians

Two renowned historians will serve as guest speakers at Friday’s monthly Porch Talks hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, the first female African American County historian in Tennessee, will share a number of stories from their research, journey and quest to “Keep History Alive.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Fairview man charged after he allegedly 'lunged' at neighbor with chainsaw

A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
FAIRVIEW, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy