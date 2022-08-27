ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4

LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Abby Kilman commits to Georgia State

Buford junior Abby Kilman committed Tuesday to the Georgia State University women’s soccer program. Kilman is a midfielder and center back who earned first-team all-region and all-county honors this past season for the Wolves. She also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
