Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys soccer improves to 2-0 in win over Topeka-Seaman
The Emporia High School boys soccer team recorded a 1-0 road victory over Seaman High School in Topeka on Tuesday evening. The two teams were locked in a scoreless tie for much of the game until junior forward Mats Goerres found the net after an assist from senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo with 14:34 left in the second half. That would be the game’s only tally.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls golf sets program record at EHS invite
The Emporia High School girls golf team won their opening and lone home event of the year, the Emporia Invite, at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Spartans set a new program record for the lowest tournament score with 335, 15 strokes ahead of second-place finisher St. Mary’s Colgan (350). Topeka-Seaman finished third with a 369.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County High School Football Jamboree
Chase County High School football participated in its four-team football jamboree last Friday, the first time the school has hosted one. Teams included Canton-Galva High School, Caldwell High School and Wichita County High School.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU volleyball picks up first win of season on Saturday
The Emporia State volleyball team got its season underway over the weekend, going 1-3 in its first four matches. The team claimed their first victory of the season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Southern Arkansas before falling to Missouri S&T in straight sets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Late goal costs Emporia State soccer in Texas
A goal with less than six minutes left in the match gave St. Edward's a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Emporia State in soccer action on Sunday in Austin, Texas. The Hornets got on the board first when Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute. The Hilltoppers answered in the 27th minute when Caitlyn Gonzalez scored off an assist from Rebekka Rehrer to even the match at 1-1.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia water wins state taste test again
Emporia is back on top when it comes to the tap. The city announced Wednesday that Emporia has been judged the best tasting tap water in Kansas by a section of the American Water Works Association.
Emporia gazette.com
George L. Wells
George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George wa…
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Teen injured in I-35 crash
An Emporia teenager is in a hospital with serious injuries after a crash during the morning commute on southbound Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. about one mile west of Exit 135, or Road R1. Emily Goza, 17, somehow lost control of her Ford Explorer. It hit a guardrail, then rolled down a riverbank.
Emporia gazette.com
Bingo night draws crowd to Emporia Senior Center
If it’s Tuesday, it must be Bingo Night at the Emporia Senior Center. The building was bustling with players getting cards and refreshments and the quiet hum of conversation. A crowd of about fifty vied for a chance at a $1,000 jackpot. Emporia Senior Center Administrative Assistant Tammy Kelley...
Emporia gazette.com
One last chance for August rain
After a weekend with heavy rain at times, severe thunderstorms are possible in the Emporia area Monday evening. The key word is “possible.”. “Confidence is low with regard to intensity and areal coverage of storms,” the government's Storm Prediction Center admitted early Monday.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia First Friday art walk, market set for next week
Emporia First Friday will host two major opportunities to enjoy art in Emporia during the month of September. The Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, will be on Friday, Sept. 2, and will feature over a dozen venue stops in Downtown Emporia, including four on the Emporia State University campus. The Art Walk is from 5 - 9 p.m. and features artists in a range of mediums who will display their art for sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Fire on West 15th Avenue injures one
Fire crews hurried to the scene of reported heavy smoke Wednesday morning at a complex near Emporia State University. It ended with one person injured. A structure fire was reported in the area of 15th and Garfield around 8:30 a.m. A statement released during the afternoon pinpointed the location as 1509 West 15th Avenue, at Ashley Estates II, with heavy smoke coming from rear windows.
Emporia gazette.com
Shirley Jo Krueger
Home in North Newton, KS. John W. and Mabel Holt Freeman. moved to Emporia in the late 1950’s. John died on April 24, 1999. Shirley continued to live in. Emporia and eventually settled in the Newton area in 2009. Survivors include her sons, John Krueger and wife Vicki. of...
Emporia gazette.com
Zoo renewed for accreditation
The David Traylor Zoo had its accreditation renewed Monday by a national association. A statement from the city of Emporia says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums granted the renewal at its annual conference in Baltimore. The zoo's accreditation was scheduled to expire in September.
Emporia gazette.com
Wings and Wheels Show set for next week at municipal airport
The annual Wings and Wheels show is back at the Emporia Municipal Airport Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. This free event brings together car and aircraft enthusiasts of all ages at the municipal airport, 1005 Road 120, to enjoy good food and impressive machines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
LatinX leadership conversation builds community
“Art gives you grace in conversation: how to say hard truths in soft ways.” Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina expressed the essence of Saturday afternoon’s LatinX Leadership Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre. Medina, Dodge City Assistant City Manager Ernestor De La Rosa, and McPherson Assistant City...
Emporia gazette.com
Four serious counts dropped in home invasion case
One of the suspects in an Emporia home invasion case now faces only five counts, instead of nine. District Judge Pro Tem Ted Hollembeak dismissed four counts against Christopher Diaz Monday. Aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Paperwork made public Tuesday indicates prosecutors had “inability to obtain...
Comments / 0