Emporia First Friday will host two major opportunities to enjoy art in Emporia during the month of September. The Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, will be on Friday, Sept. 2, and will feature over a dozen venue stops in Downtown Emporia, including four on the Emporia State University campus. The Art Walk is from 5 - 9 p.m. and features artists in a range of mediums who will display their art for sale.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO