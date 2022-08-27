Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
cranberryeagle.com
Saving the Day
BUTLER TWP — With all the shots headed toward Seneca Valley’s net, the team’s 1-0 edge seemed very tenuous. In reality, the lead was in good hands ... those of junior goalkeeper Mia Humphreys. In a span of just over two minutes in the second half, Butler...
Golf Digest
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis saying 'F--- West Virginia' is definitely going to end well
As nice as it was to have college football back for Week 0, the games themselves left a wee bit to be desired. That will not be the case for Week 1, which features an absolute SLATE, starting with a pair of co-main events on Thursday night in West Virginia-Pittsburgh and Penn State-Purdue.
Backyard Brawl: What to know if you’re heading to Acrisure Stadium Thursday
PITTSBURGH — The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday after an 11-year hiatus. The rivalry football game between Pitt and West Virginia will take place at Acrisure Stadium. >>> The Backyard Brawl through the eyes of some who participated in it. The University of Pittsburgh released the following information for fans...
voiceofmotown.com
Pittsburgh’s Starting Quarterback Posted Priceless Tweet in 2014
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will meet the Pitt Panthers in two days, Thursday, September 1st in the Backyard Brawl. Pitt will be led by redshirt senior transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was the starter for USC last season. Internet sleuths have uncovered and leaked a...
cranberryeagle.com
Pro disc golf tourney coming
CRANBERRY TWP — The pros are coming — and will probably be coming back. The Butler County Disc Golf Classic, the final stop in the Silver Series portion of the Disc Golf Pro Tour — will take place Sept. 9-11 at the North Boundary Park course in Cranberry Township. There were 144 pros — 108 men and 36 women — registered to play as of Monday.
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Richard “Dick” Michael Hadley, 71, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, while under the care of Wexford Health Pavilion. James J. Margaria Sr., 83, of Evans City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Your Radio Place
Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here
AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
Bob Pompeani receives proclamation from Allegheny County Council
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The honors just keep pouring in for Bob Pompeani.Pompeani received a proclamation at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday evening for his 40 years of service to the sports lovers of Pittsburgh.From Stanley Cups to Super Bowl wins, he's been there for the last four decades, bringing viewers the latest sports news and the biggest games -- all in the city he loves."It is about recognizing a man for his accomplishments and everything he has done, not only in his work, but in the community," said Councilman Bob Macey."The most important thing for me is to meet people, to try and help people because I know I've relied on a lot of people during my struggles with health issues and anything else -- and if you can do that you've made a big difference," Pompeani said.
cranberryeagle.com
Kerin Ann LaCoe
Kerin Ann LaCoe, 80, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born in Carbondale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Myrle A. and Ann E. Wallace. Kerin is survived by her daughters, Lauri Pass and Michelle Kieffer; a brother, Robert Wallace; three grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her friends.
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Pittsburgh
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Explainer: How crickets can help you figure out the temperature
PITTSBURGH — Maybe you’ve heard the crickets recently. The warmer the weather, the faster they chirp. You may not know it, but they can help you figure out the temperature!. It’s actually a mathematical equation discovered in the late 1800s. The calculation has changed since then and can...
Gabby Barrett Honors Her Teacher At Hometown Show
Gabby Barrett returned to her hometown in Pittsburgh over the weekend for her last show on Jason Aldean’s “Rock ‘n Roll Cowboy Tour” before she takes her maternity leave. While there, she invited her former high school teacher Casey Stapleton and gifted him with a platinum plaque or her breakout debut album, ‘Goldmine.’ After the […]
Pittsburgh gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events, and preparations are already underway for the thousands of people coming into town, including West Virginia University football fans who will make their way to Acrisure Stadium for the Backyard Brawl. University of Pittsburgh...
macaronikid.com
Pistons in the Park Car Cruise-in Returns to Northside Park!
On Saturday, Sept. 10, rev up the weekend at "Pistons in the Park," a cruise-in style car show presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. Enjoy an afternoon of classic and tuner cars, trucks and street rods along with music, food trucks, automotive vendors and more from Noon - 4 p.m. along West Ohio Street in Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh's Northside.
msn.com
Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins
Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
