Mars, PA

Saving the Day

BUTLER TWP — With all the shots headed toward Seneca Valley’s net, the team’s 1-0 edge seemed very tenuous. In reality, the lead was in good hands ... those of junior goalkeeper Mia Humphreys. In a span of just over two minutes in the second half, Butler...
voiceofmotown.com

Pittsburgh’s Starting Quarterback Posted Priceless Tweet in 2014

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will meet the Pitt Panthers in two days, Thursday, September 1st in the Backyard Brawl. Pitt will be led by redshirt senior transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was the starter for USC last season. Internet sleuths have uncovered and leaked a...
cranberryeagle.com

Pro disc golf tourney coming

CRANBERRY TWP — The pros are coming — and will probably be coming back. The Butler County Disc Golf Classic, the final stop in the Silver Series portion of the Disc Golf Pro Tour — will take place Sept. 9-11 at the North Boundary Park course in Cranberry Township. There were 144 pros — 108 men and 36 women — registered to play as of Monday.
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Obituaries

——— Richard “Dick” Michael Hadley, 71, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, while under the care of Wexford Health Pavilion. James J. Margaria Sr., 83, of Evans City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here

AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
CBS Pittsburgh

Bob Pompeani receives proclamation from Allegheny County Council

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The honors just keep pouring in for Bob Pompeani.Pompeani received a proclamation at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday evening for his 40 years of service to the sports lovers of Pittsburgh.From Stanley Cups to Super Bowl wins, he's been there for the last four decades, bringing viewers the latest sports news and the biggest games -- all in the city he loves."It is about recognizing a man for his accomplishments and everything he has done, not only in his work, but in the community," said Councilman Bob Macey."The most important thing for me is to meet people, to try and help people because I know I've relied on a lot of people during my struggles with health issues and anything else -- and if you can do that you've made a big difference," Pompeani said. 
cranberryeagle.com

Kerin Ann LaCoe

Kerin Ann LaCoe, 80, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born in Carbondale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Myrle A. and Ann E. Wallace. Kerin is survived by her daughters, Lauri Pass and Michelle Kieffer; a brother, Robert Wallace; three grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her friends.
fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
MIX 107.9

Gabby Barrett Honors Her Teacher At Hometown Show

Gabby Barrett returned to her hometown in Pittsburgh over the weekend for her last show on Jason Aldean’s “Rock ‘n Roll Cowboy Tour” before she takes her maternity leave. While there, she invited her former high school teacher Casey Stapleton and gifted him with a platinum plaque or her breakout debut album, ‘Goldmine.’ After the […]
macaronikid.com

Pistons in the Park Car Cruise-in Returns to Northside Park!

On Saturday, Sept. 10, rev up the weekend at "Pistons in the Park," a cruise-in style car show presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. Enjoy an afternoon of classic and tuner cars, trucks and street rods along with music, food trucks, automotive vendors and more from Noon - 4 p.m. along West Ohio Street in Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh's Northside.
msn.com

Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins

Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
