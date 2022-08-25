ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

miamihurricanes.com

Hurricanes Soar Past Ospreys

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami soccer team continued its undefeated start Sunday evening, flying past the North Florida Ospreys, 1-0, at Cobb Stadium. “Of course, we’re happy with the result,” Miami head coach Sarah Barnes said. “I thought we played much better in the second half. We possessed the ball better and played more attack minded. They came out and competed and put us under a lot of pressure. They made the game difficult, but I thought we adjusted to what they presented.”
Dunkin' Named Official Sponsor of Miami Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami Athletics and Dunkin’ announced today that Dunkin’ is now an official sponsor of the Miami Hurricanes. “Partnering with University of Miami Athletics shows our commitment to bring Dunkin’ closer to the Miami community. We’re excited to help students kick off sporting events and power through long study days with sweet treats and delicious coffee they know and love.”
Hurricanes Fly Past Purple Eagles

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Miami volleyball team started the 2022 campaign 3-0 after defeating the Niagara Purple Eagles, 3-0, in its final match of the Hofstra Invitational. “Today was another opportunity for our young players to continue to learn how to prepare for matches, establish our routines,...
