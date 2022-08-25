CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami soccer team continued its undefeated start Sunday evening, flying past the North Florida Ospreys, 1-0, at Cobb Stadium. “Of course, we’re happy with the result,” Miami head coach Sarah Barnes said. “I thought we played much better in the second half. We possessed the ball better and played more attack minded. They came out and competed and put us under a lot of pressure. They made the game difficult, but I thought we adjusted to what they presented.”

