Annual Chalk Festival Is Back at Cleveland Museum of Art
The Cleveland Museum of Art’s Chalk Festival is one of a number of events created by CMA’s former community arts director and local creative sparkplug Robin VanLear. While she hosted her own chalk festival last month in Coventry Village, CMA has continued the tradition VanLear started in 1990, inspired by an Italian Renaissance tradition where street artists made chalk copies of religious paintings on the plazas outside cathedrals.
LakewoodAlive Hosts Free Pop-up Concert in Madison Park
Each summer, LakewoodAlive hosts its Front Porch concerts in front of the Lakewood Public Library. That season ended more than a month ago, but they’re extending it a little longer with a Front Porch Concert Pop-Up, taking place in Madison Park. There you can set up your chair or...
King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest
Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
Berea Arts Fest Offers a Day of Art Shopping, Music, Food & Kids’ Fun
Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-5PM The Berea Arts Fest returns this year for the 32nd year to showcase around 100 outstanding artists and craftspeople on Front Street in downtown Berea, a chance to shop early for holiday presents and chat with the people who made them. The Festival committee is especially proud to encourage and support creative people in the community and students of all ages. And art raffle offers the opportunity to win art donated by these artists. A special exhibits are will feature work by students of all ages from throughout northeast Ohio.
Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun
Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
Piano/Violin/Cello Trio Opens Chamber Music Season with Schubert
The Cleveland Chamber Music Society kicks off its season this week with a big dose of Franz Schubert: his piano/violin/cello trios #1 in B-flat major and #2 in E-flat major written in 1827 and 1828. The musicians taking the stage at the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Kulas Hall will be...
Enjoy the Weather and Change The World
Summer fun is still happening in NEO! Why not give yourself one more reason to get out and enjoy the weather while changing the world. Good candidates like Nan Whaley (above), who is pushing to become Ohio’s next Governor, can use your help. This week, CoolCleveland points you to...
PHOTOSTREAM: Waterloo Arts Fest by Anastasia Pantsios
This year’s annual Waterloo Arts Fest in the Waterloo Arts District was later than usual, but it was still packed with families, kids, music fans and browsers on a perfect sunny late summer day. Six stages were cranking out music; vendors lined three blocks; and the Water Moose giant sprinkler provided cooling fun. There was even a Drag Queen story hour, and performances by drag queens in the Space: ROCK gallery.
Black Keys Come Home to Blossom as Headliners
It’s been 20 years since a ramshackle Akron duo called the Black Keys released a blues-based lo-fi album called The Big Come Up, and played their first show at the Beachland Tavern. The band was immediately beloved of rock critics but struggled to find a wider audience throughout most of its first decade.
Rescue Village Fundraiser Woofstock Offers Fun for Dogs and Humans
Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-4PM The Geauga County’s Humane Society’s Rescue Village is a beautiful sprawling facility in South Russell with wooded trails for dog walking and open sunrooms for cats. It also rescues farm animals such as horse, goats and pigs in its barns. To support this wonderful...
Pandemic Recovery Funds Made Available to Artists and Creative Businesses
Assembly for the Arts, the nonprofit founded last year to speak for the arts community, has announced that the county has made $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available to for-profit creative businesses and workers in the creative/arts sector who lost income due to the pandemic. The amount was split between Assembly for the Arts and Cuyahoga Arts & Culture to distribute.
The Annual Skunkfest Is Heaven for Animal Lovers
Sat 9/10 @ 10AM-4PM There’s no event around quite like Skunkfest, founded two decades ago by North Ridgeville resident Deb Cipriani and now in its 21st year. Cipriani started a pet skunk rescue when she found that people acquired domestic skunks (which are not taken from the wild but bred to be domestic) to have a different sort of pet, without realizing how high-maintenance they are — and giving them up. What started as an informal backyard party for skunk owners evolved became a public event taking place at North Ridgeville’s South Central Park.
Transitions
Some transitions take time. As CoolCleveland celebrates 20 years, we’ve witnessed a sea change in our region’s attitude towards itself. Not too long ago, the concept of buying local was offered as a balance to big box stores and the internet. Now even Hale Farm hosts Made in Ohio for local makers.
Roe Your Vote Rally in Euclid Reminds Us What’s at Stake in November
The Roe Your Vote Rally, scheduled for Triangle Park in Euclid last month, got rained out. But enthusiasm for protesting the elimination of women’s human rights has not dimmed, nor has the anger at the extremist and out-of-touch legislation pushed by the Ohio legislature, with some legislators promoting even more extreme legislation such as banning contraception or declaring an embryo to have all the rights of an actual human being, while the woman it’s inside has none.
