The Roe Your Vote Rally, scheduled for Triangle Park in Euclid last month, got rained out. But enthusiasm for protesting the elimination of women’s human rights has not dimmed, nor has the anger at the extremist and out-of-touch legislation pushed by the Ohio legislature, with some legislators promoting even more extreme legislation such as banning contraception or declaring an embryo to have all the rights of an actual human being, while the woman it’s inside has none.

1 DAY AGO