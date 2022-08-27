ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

coolcleveland.com

Piano/Violin/Cello Trio Opens Chamber Music Season with Schubert

The Cleveland Chamber Music Society kicks off its season this week with a big dose of Franz Schubert: his piano/violin/cello trios #1 in B-flat major and #2 in E-flat major written in 1827 and 1828. The musicians taking the stage at the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Kulas Hall will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

LakewoodAlive Hosts Free Pop-up Concert in Madison Park

Each summer, LakewoodAlive hosts its Front Porch concerts in front of the Lakewood Public Library. That season ended more than a month ago, but they’re extending it a little longer with a Front Porch Concert Pop-Up, taking place in Madison Park. There you can set up your chair or...
LAKEWOOD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Black Keys Come Home to Blossom as Headliners

It’s been 20 years since a ramshackle Akron duo called the Black Keys released a blues-based lo-fi album called The Big Come Up, and played their first show at the Beachland Tavern. The band was immediately beloved of rock critics but struggled to find a wider audience throughout most of its first decade.
coolcleveland.com

Annual Chalk Festival Is Back at Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art’s Chalk Festival is one of a number of events created by CMA’s former community arts director and local creative sparkplug Robin VanLear. While she hosted her own chalk festival last month in Coventry Village, CMA has continued the tradition VanLear started in 1990, inspired by an Italian Renaissance tradition where street artists made chalk copies of religious paintings on the plazas outside cathedrals.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest

Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
KIRTLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What happens when severe weather hits Blossom Music Center?

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Blossom Music Center will close out its orchestra season with a program centered on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” on Sept. 3 and 4. And while the forecast predicts good weather (at least for now), you never know when rain or thunderstorms will affect Northeast Ohio’s top outdoor music venue.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun

Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Berea Arts Fest Offers a Day of Art Shopping, Music, Food & Kids’ Fun

Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-5PM The Berea Arts Fest returns this year for the 32nd year to showcase around 100 outstanding artists and craftspeople on Front Street in downtown Berea, a chance to shop early for holiday presents and chat with the people who made them. The Festival committee is especially proud to encourage and support creative people in the community and students of all ages. And art raffle offers the opportunity to win art donated by these artists. A special exhibits are will feature work by students of all ages from throughout northeast Ohio.
BEREA, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Waterloo Arts Fest by Anastasia Pantsios

This year’s annual Waterloo Arts Fest in the Waterloo Arts District was later than usual, but it was still packed with families, kids, music fans and browsers on a perfect sunny late summer day. Six stages were cranking out music; vendors lined three blocks; and the Water Moose giant sprinkler provided cooling fun. There was even a Drag Queen story hour, and performances by drag queens in the Space: ROCK gallery.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Rescue Village Fundraiser Woofstock Offers Fun for Dogs and Humans

Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-4PM The Geauga County’s Humane Society’s Rescue Village is a beautiful sprawling facility in South Russell with wooded trails for dog walking and open sunrooms for cats. It also rescues farm animals such as horse, goats and pigs in its barns. To support this wonderful...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
coolcleveland.com

KSU African Community Theatre presents courageous “No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs”

Kent State University’s African Community Theatre (ACT) isn’t afraid of a little controversy; after all, the title of their next play is called No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs. Written by John Henry Redwood and directed by Terrence Spivey, No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs is set in 1949 North Carolina, where the Cheeks family — Rawl and his wife, Mattie, and their two daughters — makes its home. They are then visited by a Jewish scholar from Cleveland who’s researching the effects of prejudice on both blacks and Jews, and a mysterious local black woman who “wanders around wrapped in a black garment with a dark secret.”
KENT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Transitions

Some transitions take time. As CoolCleveland celebrates 20 years, we’ve witnessed a sea change in our region’s attitude towards itself. Not too long ago, the concept of buying local was offered as a balance to big box stores and the internet. Now even Hale Farm hosts Made in Ohio for local makers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Cleveland’s John Adams Marched into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the Beat of his own Drum

Cleveland- It’s one of baseball’s greatest stories. A fan who brought a drum to a game one day in 1973 and continued to do so for more than 3,700 games. If you know Cleveland Baseball, you know John Adams. You’ve heard that rhythmic drumbeat coming from the left field bleachers. Adams is a legend and on August 24 he was inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. That day is monumental as in 1973 on that exact date Adams first brought his drum to the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH

