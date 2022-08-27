Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
KRGV
Sheriff's Office: Three men, one juvenile arrested after aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County
Three men and one juvenile accused in two aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County were arrested on Sunday, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the 2700 block of Alamo Road in Alamo, involving several male subjects. That...
KRGV
McAllen police seek man accused of continuous violence against the family
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, and unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor. An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodney Modesto Gomez Jr., 47, on Monday, according to a news release from...
KRGV
2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery
Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges
A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department. The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.
KRGV
Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez. The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue. Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of...
KRGV
Police: Man in custody after holding woman captive, barricading himself inside Rio Hondo home
A man is in custody Tuesday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside his stepfather’s home in Rio Hondo for several hours. Antonio Perez, 42, barricaded himself inside the home located near the intersection of Roberto Garza Jr. Dr. and Heywood St. following a chase, according to Rio Hondo police Chief William Bilokury.
KRGV
Weslaco Police Department warns residents of fake social media post
A social media post is spreading "inaccurate" and false information concerning the Weslaco Police Department, police said. The post says that Weslaco police released a video and details regarding a shooting in broad daylight that involved a 17-year-old victim, the department stated. "We would like to inform the public that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Family seeks answers amid headstone installation delays in Weslaco cemetery
A family wants answers after they said they paid for a headstone for their father's grave that has yet to be installed. Zelda Jauregui’s father is buried at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. The headstone that was bought for him from another company was delivered, but Jauregui said she is still waiting for the installation to go through.
KRGV
Valley parents urge against drinking and driving as Labor Day weekend approaches
District attorneys from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties came together on Monday to warn drivers not to drink and drive ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Law enforcement agencies Valley-wide will be on the alert for drunk drivers as part of their No Refusal initiative that starts Thursday and ends Sept. 5.
KRGV
DPS: 5 in custody after failed human smuggling attempt near Mission
Five people are in custody after a suspected human smuggling attempt in Hidalgo County Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase started out of Peñitas and ended near Mission. The driver of the blue Ford F-150 allegedly refused to stop, bailed out of the...
KRGV
Drop in overall crime rate in city of Mission attributed to increased police presence, chief says
The Mission Police Department is touting their efforts in bringing down the city’s crime rate from last year. The department reported a 6.3% drop in overall crime, which Mission police Chief Cesar Torres attributes to an expansion in their police presence. The department recently hired five new patrol officers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 848 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 848 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Five women from Pharr, McAllen, Alton and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. The women were past their 40s. One of the...
KRGV
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
KRGV
Brownsville ISD pre-orders new COVID booster shots
As Moderna and Pfizer wait for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their modified COVID booster shots, one Valley school district pre-ordered a total of 1,000 shots from both drugmakers. Officials with the Brownsville Independent School District say they acted on an email they received from the...
KRGV
Santa Maria to debut new stadium against Monte Alto
SANTA MARIA, Texas -- Santa Maria will debut its new stadium upgrades against Monte Alto this Friday. Click on the video above for more on the new changes at Cougar Stadium.
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Lack of space at VA outpatient clinic raising concerns
A U.S. Navy veteran said she’s concerned with the lack of space at the Harlingen Veterans VA Outpatient Clinic waiting room - and the distance she now has to walk. “I had to use a walker,” Lydia Caballero said. “I had to stop three times to be able to get in the back to where my doctor was because I was very weak, because we had to go all the way around the building."
KRGV
State historical agency starts monitoring lighthouse for vibrations from SpaceX tests
With the SpaceX Boca Chica facility five miles away from it, officials are addressing concerns that vibrations and blasts from rocket launches could impact the historical Port Isabel Lighthouse. The Texas Historical Commission said a vibration monitor was installed on the lighthouse to make sure it stays standing. The lighthouse...
KRGV
San Juan holding job fair at library
The city of San Juan is looking to hire new employees at a job fair on Wednesday. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. at the San Juan Memorial Library. City manager Benjamin Arjona says the city wanted to give the public a chance to meet future employers face-to-face as opposed to just having people apply online.
KRGV
Vanguard Academy in Pharr implements new safety measures
Vanguard Academy in Pharr has implemented new safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year. The district first announced the new safety protocols in June, which included clear backpacks, armed guards, police officers on campus, 24-7 surveillance, a system that checks the backgrounds of adults, and locks on all doors. The...
Comments / 0