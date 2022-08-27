A U.S. Navy veteran said she’s concerned with the lack of space at the Harlingen Veterans VA Outpatient Clinic waiting room - and the distance she now has to walk. “I had to use a walker,” Lydia Caballero said. “I had to stop three times to be able to get in the back to where my doctor was because I was very weak, because we had to go all the way around the building."

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO