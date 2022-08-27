ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

KRGV

Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash

A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seek man accused of continuous violence against the family

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, and unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor. An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodney Modesto Gomez Jr., 47, on Monday, according to a news release from...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery

Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges

A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department. The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez. The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue. Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of...
KRGV

Weslaco Police Department warns residents of fake social media post

A social media post is spreading "inaccurate" and false information concerning the Weslaco Police Department, police said. The post says that Weslaco police released a video and details regarding a shooting in broad daylight that involved a 17-year-old victim, the department stated. "We would like to inform the public that...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday

The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD pre-orders new COVID booster shots

As Moderna and Pfizer wait for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their modified COVID booster shots, one Valley school district pre-ordered a total of 1,000 shots from both drugmakers. Officials with the Brownsville Independent School District say they acted on an email they received from the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

5 On Your Side: Lack of space at VA outpatient clinic raising concerns

A U.S. Navy veteran said she’s concerned with the lack of space at the Harlingen Veterans VA Outpatient Clinic waiting room - and the distance she now has to walk. “I had to use a walker,” Lydia Caballero said. “I had to stop three times to be able to get in the back to where my doctor was because I was very weak, because we had to go all the way around the building."
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

San Juan holding job fair at library

The city of San Juan is looking to hire new employees at a job fair on Wednesday. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. at the San Juan Memorial Library. City manager Benjamin Arjona says the city wanted to give the public a chance to meet future employers face-to-face as opposed to just having people apply online.
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

Vanguard Academy in Pharr implements new safety measures

Vanguard Academy in Pharr has implemented new safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year. The district first announced the new safety protocols in June, which included clear backpacks, armed guards, police officers on campus, 24-7 surveillance, a system that checks the backgrounds of adults, and locks on all doors. The...
PHARR, TX

