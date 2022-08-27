Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
coolcleveland.com
Black Keys Come Home to Blossom as Headliners
It’s been 20 years since a ramshackle Akron duo called the Black Keys released a blues-based lo-fi album called The Big Come Up, and played their first show at the Beachland Tavern. The band was immediately beloved of rock critics but struggled to find a wider audience throughout most of its first decade.
coolcleveland.com
King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest
Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
coolcleveland.com
LakewoodAlive Hosts Free Pop-up Concert in Madison Park
Each summer, LakewoodAlive hosts its Front Porch concerts in front of the Lakewood Public Library. That season ended more than a month ago, but they’re extending it a little longer with a Front Porch Concert Pop-Up, taking place in Madison Park. There you can set up your chair or...
coolcleveland.com
Annual Chalk Festival Is Back at Cleveland Museum of Art
The Cleveland Museum of Art’s Chalk Festival is one of a number of events created by CMA’s former community arts director and local creative sparkplug Robin VanLear. While she hosted her own chalk festival last month in Coventry Village, CMA has continued the tradition VanLear started in 1990, inspired by an Italian Renaissance tradition where street artists made chalk copies of religious paintings on the plazas outside cathedrals.
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
coolcleveland.com
Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun
Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
coolcleveland.com
Berea Arts Fest Offers a Day of Art Shopping, Music, Food & Kids’ Fun
Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-5PM The Berea Arts Fest returns this year for the 32nd year to showcase around 100 outstanding artists and craftspeople on Front Street in downtown Berea, a chance to shop early for holiday presents and chat with the people who made them. The Festival committee is especially proud to encourage and support creative people in the community and students of all ages. And art raffle offers the opportunity to win art donated by these artists. A special exhibits are will feature work by students of all ages from throughout northeast Ohio.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5)
Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds and the Cleveland National Air Show is back at Burke
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
coolcleveland.com
Piano/Violin/Cello Trio Opens Chamber Music Season with Schubert
The Cleveland Chamber Music Society kicks off its season this week with a big dose of Franz Schubert: his piano/violin/cello trios #1 in B-flat major and #2 in E-flat major written in 1827 and 1828. The musicians taking the stage at the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Kulas Hall will be...
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Waterloo Arts Fest by Anastasia Pantsios
This year’s annual Waterloo Arts Fest in the Waterloo Arts District was later than usual, but it was still packed with families, kids, music fans and browsers on a perfect sunny late summer day. Six stages were cranking out music; vendors lined three blocks; and the Water Moose giant sprinkler provided cooling fun. There was even a Drag Queen story hour, and performances by drag queens in the Space: ROCK gallery.
2022 Cleveland National Air Show to feature Blue Angels demo of new Super Hornets: See the full event schedule
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. The 2022 Cleveland National Air Show will soar above the city all Labor Day weekend – and this year’s event features the Blue Angels and their first Cleveland demo with the new Super Hornets. “The Blue Angels flight demonstration exhibits choreographed refinements...
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
coolcleveland.com
Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer
One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
coolcleveland.com
Rescue Village Fundraiser Woofstock Offers Fun for Dogs and Humans
Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-4PM The Geauga County’s Humane Society’s Rescue Village is a beautiful sprawling facility in South Russell with wooded trails for dog walking and open sunrooms for cats. It also rescues farm animals such as horse, goats and pigs in its barns. To support this wonderful...
The case of the massive mystery mushroom
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
coolcleveland.com
KSU African Community Theatre presents courageous “No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs”
Kent State University’s African Community Theatre (ACT) isn’t afraid of a little controversy; after all, the title of their next play is called No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs. Written by John Henry Redwood and directed by Terrence Spivey, No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs is set in 1949 North Carolina, where the Cheeks family — Rawl and his wife, Mattie, and their two daughters — makes its home. They are then visited by a Jewish scholar from Cleveland who’s researching the effects of prejudice on both blacks and Jews, and a mysterious local black woman who “wanders around wrapped in a black garment with a dark secret.”
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
The Garlic Festival is an annual two-day celebration of all things garlic — including ice cream, cookies, granola and even jelly. Here's what we saw at this year's festivities.
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar
