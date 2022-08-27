ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touchet, WA

Comments / 1

multihousingnews.com

11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property

Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
RICHLAND, WA
KREM2

Walla Walla winery celebrates top honors

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington is home to more than 1,000 wineries and now we can also say we’re home to the best one as well. USA Today’s 10 Readers Choice Awards recently named Long Shadows Vintners as the best wine tasting room in America. Hailing from...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

PHOTOS: 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens!

Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days 2022 is out the gate and heating up! Check out these photos from the first day of fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, and the action continues through the weekend, with a parade downtown on Saturday morning, rodeo, demo derby and more.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Oregon Utility to Implode Boardman Plant

(Boardman, OR) -- Smoke and dust set to fly in Boardman, Morrow County as Portland General Electric says they will implode the 656-foot tall stack and boiler at the utility's decommissioned coal plant there. That's set to take place September 15th. In a statement, PGE says contractors, headed by engineers and explosive specialists will cause the stack and boiler to execute a controlled fall. Explosives placed at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler will be triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly; the demolition is expected to take less than a minute.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Pendleton Flour Mills history might have started with a card game

PENDLETON — Tony Flagg was vice president for grain operations and chief executive officer of Pendleton Flour Mills for 20 years. After serving as CEO of international exporter United Grain Corporation, now headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, he retired to Florida. Flagg moved back to Pendleton on the Fourth of July this year.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
NEWStalk 870

Front-End Loader Slides into Car in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- A close call and a minor injury after Richland Police say a front-end loader slides off the trailer carrying it, and sideswipes a car alongside it. This happened off Westcliffe Blvd and Keene Road Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the truck hauling the trailer may have been moving too fast and, which forced the loader off and into the car trying to make a right turn. A passenger inside the car had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Crews had to shut Westcliffe down at Keene, while a commercial tower was brought in to try and clear the wreck. Washington State Patrol Commercial Enforcement was brought in to investigate.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?

We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley

(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
FINLEY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body located in Jefferson Park

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Police Department reports that about 12 p.m. Monday, 911 was notified of an adult who appeared deceased in the tree line of Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Avenue. The Walla Walla Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate, and the body has been recovered by...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
OTHELLO, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author

If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
RICHLAND, WA

