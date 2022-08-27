Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property
Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
Stunning $1.2 Million Badger Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See!
We've found your fabulous entertainment palace with all the bells and whistles. It's a 4 bedroom-3 bath two level home in Richland with room for everyone. The beautiful home is sitting in a sweet, quiet cul-de-sac about a block from the hiking trails of Badger Mountain. You'll enjoy the momentous views from your luxury pool.
Walla Walla winery celebrates top honors
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington is home to more than 1,000 wineries and now we can also say we’re home to the best one as well. USA Today’s 10 Readers Choice Awards recently named Long Shadows Vintners as the best wine tasting room in America. Hailing from...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens!
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days 2022 is out the gate and heating up! Check out these photos from the first day of fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, and the action continues through the weekend, with a parade downtown on Saturday morning, rodeo, demo derby and more.
Oregon Utility to Implode Boardman Plant
(Boardman, OR) -- Smoke and dust set to fly in Boardman, Morrow County as Portland General Electric says they will implode the 656-foot tall stack and boiler at the utility's decommissioned coal plant there. That's set to take place September 15th. In a statement, PGE says contractors, headed by engineers and explosive specialists will cause the stack and boiler to execute a controlled fall. Explosives placed at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler will be triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly; the demolition is expected to take less than a minute.
Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?
Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
Pendleton Flour Mills history might have started with a card game
PENDLETON — Tony Flagg was vice president for grain operations and chief executive officer of Pendleton Flour Mills for 20 years. After serving as CEO of international exporter United Grain Corporation, now headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, he retired to Florida. Flagg moved back to Pendleton on the Fourth of July this year.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
Front-End Loader Slides into Car in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- A close call and a minor injury after Richland Police say a front-end loader slides off the trailer carrying it, and sideswipes a car alongside it. This happened off Westcliffe Blvd and Keene Road Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the truck hauling the trailer may have been moving too fast and, which forced the loader off and into the car trying to make a right turn. A passenger inside the car had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Crews had to shut Westcliffe down at Keene, while a commercial tower was brought in to try and clear the wreck. Washington State Patrol Commercial Enforcement was brought in to investigate.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley
(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body located in Jefferson Park
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Police Department reports that about 12 p.m. Monday, 911 was notified of an adult who appeared deceased in the tree line of Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Avenue. The Walla Walla Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate, and the body has been recovered by...
nbcrightnow.com
Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Kennewick
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Kennewick-Richland, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 23, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Hundreds of watermelons flood the streets of Pasco from collision
PASCO, Wash. — Afternoon commuters ran into a “sticky situation,” as described by responding Pasco police officers when a two-vehicle collision destroyed 150 watermelons that were spread across the sidewalk Thursday. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a car crashed into a...
