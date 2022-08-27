Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall

AFTON — Despite his best efforts, emotion eventually overtook Dallas Kuykendall after his first win as a head coach.

He’s already made history of his own for the Black Knights — no previous Chuckey-Doak coach had defeated Happy Valley the way his team did Friday night.

The Black Knights scored seven unanswered touchdowns and used a balanced attack to cruise past the Warriors 49-7 at The Black Hole.

Chuckey-Doak’s 49 points are the most it’s ever scored against Happy Valley in 26 meetings, and the Black Knights’ 42-point margin of victory over Happy Valley were also a program-best for the series.

“Just the work that goes into this, it means a lot,” Kuykendall said of his first win. “I’m happy for the guys. They played well and did the things we asked them to do.”

The Black Knights (1-1) rushed for 246 yards, while senior quarterback Cadin Tullock went 13-of-19 for 211 passing. Tullock and junior running back Brasen Murvin both accounted for three touchdowns.

But it was senior Rio Little who swung the momentum Chuckey-Doak’s way for good, blocking a first-quarter punt and catching a 10-yard slip screen touchdown pass from Tullock the next play.

Murvin, who rushed for 163 yards, found the end zone from 8 and 14 yards in the second quarter. Tullock’s 22-yard post pattern to Isaiah Treadway put Chuckey-Doak ahead 28-7 at the half.

Murvin made it 35-7 to start the third quarter with his 36-yard touchdown scamper.

RAINING YELLOW

Chuckey-Doak lost five touchdowns to penalties in the game, including multiple scores on one particular drive in the second quarter. But the Black Knights eventually found the end zone each time.

Another such scenario arose in the third quarter when an ineligible receiver penalty wiped out Austin Morris’ touchdown catch from Tullock. So the two simply connected again on a 32-yard fade for the score, this time with no flags, for a 42-7 cushion.

Even backup running back Will Garber had to wait briefly. He lost part of his 55-yard touchdown run to a personal foul penalty, but Garber found the end zone five plays later on a 32-yard run with 2:30 remaining.

Chuckey-Doak was penalized 13 times for 144 yards, compared to Happy Valley’s two penalties for 10 yards.

“We’ve got to clean that up,” Kuykendall said. “We can’t go week to week having touchdowns called back. We’ll look at it on tape and figure out what we can do to fix that.

“But kudos to our offense. They just kept clicking, had adversity from the very beginning with the delay and everything going on.”

Brock Rush led Chuckey-Doak in receiving, catching five passes for 78 yards, while Morris caught two passes for 63.

Nathan Norton and Elijah Elliott each had two tackles for loss, in addition to Cayden Masters’ sack. Little, Garber, Eoin Neas and Dillon Shelton each had one TFL.

DELAYED GRATIFICATION

Friday’s game started an hour late due to lightning in the vicinity of Afton. But no precipitation ever fell at Chuckey-Doak, and the game carried on as usual.

Two injuries to Happy Valley players stopped the game, including a lengthy delay when a player left the field on a stretcher during the third quarter.

The Warriors (1-1) used nearly eight minutes to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, as Joseph Sowards scored on a 7-yard run. Sowards rushed for 47 yards, and Malachi Shaver had two late runs for a team-high 74. Reagan Ensor completed 5-of-9 passes, but for a net of 0 yards.

UP NEXT

Chuckey-Doak begins Region 1-3A play on Thursday night with a trip to Johnson County.