Kodak, TN

West Greene Mistakes Aid Northview Win

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

KODAK — Justin Anderson’s first head coaching victory since 2010 at Jefferson County came at West Greene’s expense.

Tyler Gildersleeve scored two touchdowns, one on defense, to help lead Northview Academy past the Buffaloes 44-13 on Friday night.

Although West Greene (1-1) held a 228-199 advantage in total yards, the Buffaloes committed four turnovers while forcing only one.

Gildersleeve really put West Greene in a hole after one quarter, as his 25-yard interception return touchdown gave the Cougars (1-1) a 20-0 advantage.

And after a second-quarter safety, Gildersleeve struck on a 36-yard run to give Northview a 37-6 halftime lead.

Nick Schroth, who scored Northview’s first touchdown from 4 yards, made it 44-6 after three quarters with his 10-yard score.

Jabriah Atha scored the Cougars’ other two touchdowns, a 22-yard pass from DJ Thompson and a 26-yard run.

Of West Greene’s 114 total passing yards, Mason McCamey accounted for 109 of them on 8-of-13 passing. Ethan Turner caught four passes for 70 yards, while Jaden Gregg had 33 yards on three receptions.

Gregg also led the Buffaloes’ rushing attack with 52 yards on five attempts, including his late 1-yard touchdown. Wyatt Moody ran five times for 47 yards, while Hunter Gregg added 21.

Turner scored on a 1-yard plunge to pull the Buffaloes within 20-6 early in the second quarter, but Northview answered with 17 points before halftime.

UP NEXT

West Greene opens Region 1-3A play on Thursday by hosting Claiborne at Jim Sauceman Field.

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun has been "Greene County's hometown newspaper" since 1879.

