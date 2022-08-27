Read full article on original website
Related
Bengals Releasing Standout Wide Receiver Following Stellar Preseason
Cincinnati has to trim their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
Bleacher Report
Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys Who Boosted Stock with Strong Preseason Showing
Don't tell players like KaVontae Turpin the preseason doesn't matter. The USFL MVP likely owes his spot on the Dallas Cowboys roster to his opportunity to get on the field in preseason action and show what he's about. A player like Turpin, who has bounced around various leagues before getting...
Bleacher Report
49ers News: Trey Sermon Waived 1 Year After Being 3rd-Round Draft Pick
In a pretty shocking move, the San Francisco 49ers released second-year running back Trey Sermon on Wednesday, per multiple reports. Sermon was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 49ers found themselves in a roster crunch after claiming former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers. That...
Bleacher Report
Dan Patrick: Urban Meyer a Possible Option for Nebraska, Arizona State, per Insider
Urban Meyer has remained without a coaching gig since his disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But according to Dan Patrick, Meyer could eventually make his way to Nebraska. "I had some correspondence with my college football source," he said on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday. "We were talking about...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury
The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller in Contract Talks That Would Make Him Highest-Paid TE
Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly held discussions about a new deal that would make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at about $16 million per year, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The average annual value would top San Francisco 49ers tight end George...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kellen Mond Reportedly Cut by Vikings; QB Was 3rd-Round Draft Pick in 2021
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly releasing quarterback Kellen Mond prior to Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mond will be placed on waivers, meaning the other 31 NFL teams will have an opportunity to place a claim if they so choose.
Bleacher Report
Josh Gordon Reportedly Released from Chiefs Contract; KC Open to WR Returning to Team
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to release wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of the NFL 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gordon has shown "great character" during his time in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are open to bringing him back, but he is currently the "odd man out."
Bleacher Report
Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2022 Roster Cuts
Cutdown day is a bittersweet event in the NFL. The setting of 53-player rosters means that teams are almost ready for the regular season and that Week 1 is close. However, it also means that many quality players are now out of a job. Some players will be picked up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 Status in Doubt amid Kenyan Drake, Ravens Rumors
The Baltimore Ravens are set to add free-agent running back Kenyan Drake to the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Amid his report, Rapoport noted that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 status is "certainly in doubt" as Baltimore's Sept. 11 season opener at the New York Jets nears.
Bleacher Report
The NFL's Most Improbable Success Stories to Make Rosters in 2022
NFL teams were required to submit their finals cuts on Tuesday, and there was no shortage of drama surrounding the deadline. While cut days are generally not for celebrating—ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that many of the 864 players that were released will not get another opportunity to play professional football—there are some great stories surrounding a few of the players who did make a 53-man roster.
Bleacher Report
Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.
Bleacher Report
Best Players Available After NFL 2022 Roster Cuts
The deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 has left hundreds of players looking for work in the NFL. It's a brutal rite of passage at the end of the preseason. But it's also a time for new opportunities. Teams just spent the last...
Bleacher Report
Kellen Mond Claimed off Waivers by Browns After Vikings Release
The Cleveland Browns have claimed quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes after the 2021 third-round draft pick was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Vikings planned to add Mond to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.
Bleacher Report
Sony Michel Signs Chargers Contract After Being Released by Dolphins
Sony Michel wasn't without a team for long. The veteran running back signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, which comes two days after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN initially reported the news. Michel, 27, spent his first three seasons with the New...
Bleacher Report
Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts
The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Denies Making 'F--k Them Up' Remark About Browns: 'I Didn't Say It'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield denies that he said he's going to "f--k" up the Cleveland Browns, his former team, during a Week 1 matchup at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11. "Well first, I didn't say it," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday. "...That is not how I phrased it....
Comments / 0