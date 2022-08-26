Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
New owner looks to build on the company’s success
SIDNEY — It is probably a fair statement to say that few people in the region are even aware that the company, which celebrated its 25th year in business in 2022 even exists. Most would remember one of the pillar industries of the community, The Monarch Machine Tool Company,...
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Growing Women in Agriculture’ event set
FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County Growing Women in Agriculture committee is back again with its Empowerment Celebration in 2022. The committee’s goal is to grow women involved in the agriculture community in the area. Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry, many new avenues for our community and state have developed in order to take advantage of these rising agriculture leaders.
miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville Federal Bank to host Troy community blood drive
TROY — “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets. Those who donate at the Greenville Federal Bank-Troy community blood drive will have a chance to win game tickets. The donation event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 948 N. Market St., Troy.
miamivalleytoday.com
Commissioners award chip seal, fog seal bid
TROY – During their regular meeting Tuesday, Miami County Commissioners authorized eight resolutions including a resolution to award the bid and execute a contract with Ray C. Henley, Inc. for the 2022 Chip Seal Program and Fog Seal Program. The total bid was $548,458.20, with $358,419 being the Miami...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington breaks ground for new Schoolhouse Park
COVINGTON — “The value of unique and diverse public open spaces is not something that people should ever take for granted,” said Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman. The village of Covington held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Schoolhouse Park project on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The planning and funding phases of the project have been in the works for multiple years. The Schoolhouse Park will be “in the heart of the village,” said Hinkelman.
miamivalleytoday.com
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to hold fall memorial service
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a fall memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route. 185, Covington. Community members, friends and family are invited to enjoy this service in memory of their...
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
dayton.com
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers. Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers, could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers when it opens...
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio to begin high-speed internet expansion with $200,000 investment
The City of Dayton is investing over $200,000 to begin expanding high-speed internet access for its residents. To get the ball rolling, the city has partnered with Apex Advanced Technology LLC to make an inventory of the city’s current fiber optics network capabilities. During the early days of the...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Urbana Citizen
Our Kitchen Window now open
Jeff and Wendy Hepp hold the ribbon on Wednesday from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new business, Our Kitchen Window — a home and bath store at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana. The store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening of the store is Saturday at 10 a.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope set
TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA September Member of the Month
TROY — The September 2022 Miami East-Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Member of the Month is Myah Jefferis. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter. Jefferis is the daugher of Nicole and Josh Landis and Devin Jefferis. She recently had...
miamivalleytoday.com
Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support upcoming events
From 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support will be hosting their monthly Muster & Mingle event. Kenny Saunders from the Laura Fire Department will be speaking, and dinner will be provided by Olive Garden. This will be held at the Tipp Center. Here’s the...
dayton.com
Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions
KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
hometownstations.com
Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County
8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
