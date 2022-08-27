ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

A Devoted Stepdad! Everything Blake Shelton Has Said About Parenting Gwen Stefani's 3 Sons

By Ribhu Singh
Blake Shelton knows how to be a great stepdad.

The singer started dating Gwen Stefani in 2015 after she split from her husband Gavin Rossdale , with whom she shares three sons — Kingston , 15, Zuma , 14, and Apollo , 8. And though Rossdale is still an active father, Shelton formed a quick bond with the boys as well.

It wasn't until 2021 that the pair tied the knot, officially making the "God's Country" crooner a stepdad, a role he cherishes.

During an annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Shelton revealed that the presence of children made Stefani assume their relationship wouldn't have any mileage. "I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said of her concerns.

Scroll down to read everything else the country star has said about taking care of the blonde beauty's boys.

Ready For Fatherhood

The Voice judge explained that he was never afraid of having a blended brood since he grew up in one himself.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," Shelton said of brother Richie, who he lost at the age of 24 in a car accident in 1990. "You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

Home Feels Like 'Disneyland'

A few years after saying yes to having kids around, Shelton feels his country home near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, has become like "Disneyland."

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?'" Shelton recalled of when a few of the California-raised tots came to his country abode. for the first time. "I go, 'Go out that door and don't come back till you're too tired to go any further.' Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

They've Inherited His Passion For Country Tunes

Thanks to their superstar stepdad, the three kids have become big country music fans . "They are just still trying to figure it out, but they know more about country than their mom ever thought they would know about country music," he joked.

The Love Keeps Growing

The "God Gave Me You" singer has shared his fondness for his stepchildren, gushing, "Every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

Family Is His Priority

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice ," he told a reporter in a recent interview when asked about recording new tracks. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life ."

