Lakeview, MI

WZZM 13

This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Grant Harkness

NEWAYGO, Mich. — For the second straight week, the 13 On Your Side Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week plays three sports at his respective high school. Newaygo High School senior Grant Harkness plays three different sports in high school: football, basketball and baseball. Harkness plays on both sides...
NEWAYGO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Lakeview, MI
Lakeview, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing Kent County woman found

KENT COUNTY, MI – The body of a missing Plainfield Township has been found in Wyoming, a family member said. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, a mother of five, was last seen Aug. 21 leaving her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road. She told her children she was going to work but never returned.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

One Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle Pileup at Coopersville Intersection

COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 30, 2022) – A 41-year-old Hudsonville man was hospitalized after a three-vehicle pileup in Coopersville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Cleveland Street and 68th Avenue, just north of the I-96 junction, at 2:45 PM. That was where the injured motorist had stopped his northbound vehicle, but then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a westbound pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old Conklin man who couldn’t avoid a collision. The force of the crash sent the two vehicles into a southbound vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Allegan man, who had also stopped for the stop sign.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WZZM 13

When should the conversation about retirement begin?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For young investors just starting their careers, retirement can seem miles away. If they’re lucky, they keep plunking money into their 401Ks and maybe getting a match from their employer. But as retirement approaches, it’s time to start moving AWAY from the 401K and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

