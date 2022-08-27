Read full article on original website
This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Grant Harkness
NEWAYGO, Mich. — For the second straight week, the 13 On Your Side Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week plays three sports at his respective high school. Newaygo High School senior Grant Harkness plays three different sports in high school: football, basketball and baseball. Harkness plays on both sides...
Montague, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Catholic High School football team will have a game with Montague High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
For first time ever, Grandville and Byron Center set to meet in football
The two schools are a mere eight miles apart, but they've never gone head-to-head on the gridiron. Now they'll face off in the 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Guess the West Michigan city named 'best city to visit with your dog'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a big day for lakeshore dog parents. According to a list published by Livability, Muskegon is the best city to take your dog in Michigan. The list names a city in each state where there's plenty of activities for our four-legged friends. Here's the places...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s next for Idlewild? Once known as the ‘Black Eden’ of Michigan
It was a safe haven for Black families and became famous for its nightlife. In the early 1900s, Idlewild was a resort town where Black people could legally buy property. But the 1,300 acres became largely abandoned in the ‘60s with desegregation. Local 4′s Paula Tutman has been following...
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Watch Video: Woman Abandons Newborn Kittens At Muskegon Car Wash
Surveillance video captures a woman abandoning kittens at a Muskegon car wash. You can see the video here. The Grand Bay Car Wash in Muskegon Township surveillance camera captured a woman dropping off four newborn kittens and then driving away. You can see in the photo above the woman holding...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in September
There are over 20 different concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events in West Michigan for you to check out in September. Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6 pm - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution...
Multiple purse snatchings reported in Grand Rapids area, police say
WALKER, Mich. — Another purse snatching at a West Michigan grocery and retail store is just the latest in a string of similar thefts across Greater Grand Rapids. According to the Walker Police Department, the crime happened Monday, Aug. 29 at the Meijer on Wilson Avenue in Standale. Walker...
Body of missing Kent County woman found
KENT COUNTY, MI – The body of a missing Plainfield Township has been found in Wyoming, a family member said. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, a mother of five, was last seen Aug. 21 leaving her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road. She told her children she was going to work but never returned.
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
Ionia Public Schools announce half day, anticipating hot weather
All IPS schools can expect a half day on Monday, August 29. Officials say that the partial closure is due to "anticipated excessive afternoon heat."
Missing woman looked forward to daughter’s first day of kindergarten, family says
KENT COUNTY, MI – The family of a missing Plainfield Township woman said it was unlike her to just disappear – and miss her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. She also missed a planned visit from her father. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, was last seen Aug. 21...
Grand Rapids, It’s About Time We Talk About Etiquette When Going Out To Eat
If you think that Grand Rapids has a shortage of incredible restaurants, you're clearly not going out and enjoying our food scene. Since I moved to the city at the end of last year, I've tried a new restaurant almost every week and I rarely come across a dud. And...
One Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle Pileup at Coopersville Intersection
COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 30, 2022) – A 41-year-old Hudsonville man was hospitalized after a three-vehicle pileup in Coopersville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Cleveland Street and 68th Avenue, just north of the I-96 junction, at 2:45 PM. That was where the injured motorist had stopped his northbound vehicle, but then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a westbound pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old Conklin man who couldn’t avoid a collision. The force of the crash sent the two vehicles into a southbound vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Allegan man, who had also stopped for the stop sign.
When should the conversation about retirement begin?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For young investors just starting their careers, retirement can seem miles away. If they’re lucky, they keep plunking money into their 401Ks and maybe getting a match from their employer. But as retirement approaches, it’s time to start moving AWAY from the 401K and...
