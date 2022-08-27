Read full article on original website
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
Kirtland finds its footing in sprinting past Orwell Grand Valley
Kirtland's river of goals eventually washed away Orwell Grand Valley in a 5-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Kirtland took on Geneva on August 23 at Geneva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal
Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
