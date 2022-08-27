ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns

The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
KTLA

Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded

A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard. Witnesses tell police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned

Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Agoura High School football player dies at 15

A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...

