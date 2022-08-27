Read full article on original website
Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
doniphanherald.com
Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most
News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts
Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost, Nebraska turn in 'damaging' performance in Ireland, says ESPN's Matt Barrie
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska-North Dakota and More
Join in Wednesday at 8 p.m. Central as Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka go live to discuss four of this weekend’s college games
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades
University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
offtackleempire.com
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
klin.com
Lincoln Preparing For First Husker Home Game Of Season
The Nebraska football team is set to kick-off its home schedule this Saturday at 2:30 against North Dakota. Lincoln City officials say they are ready to welcome fans coming to Memorial Stadium and have released several important reminders. The University of Nebraska enforces a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium....
klkntv.com
24 early childhood educators in Nebraska will win $1,000 each
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with We Care For Kids to give away $24,000 to early childhood educators across the state. They are calling this the Early Childhood Champion Award. In October, two early childhood educators will be chosen to win a $1,000...
kmaland.com
Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
klkntv.com
Inside the Food Bank of Lincoln’s new facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday welcomed the Lincoln Young Professionals Group to an exclusive inside tour at its new facility that opened in May. CEO Michaella Kumke said the food bank wants to engage young professionals who are leaders in the community in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball falls to No. 2 in AVCA poll despite undefeated weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a dominant weekend against three opponents, the Huskers fell in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The team played and won three games, but all three were against unranked opponents. Nebraska, who began the season with a No. 1 ranking, did not drop a...
KETV.com
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Cameron the Capitol Cat returned after being mistaken for a stray
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cameron the Capitol Cat is coming home. On Tuesday, two women took the cat thinking that he was a stray, Lincoln Police say. State Sen. Anna Wishart said the women were seen by capitol security around 8 p.m. “He is microchipped, has a loving owner,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man squashes pumpkin boating world record with 38-mile voyage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse man’s record-breaking journey on the Missouri River took him from Bellevue to Nebraska City, but not in a boat. Duane Hansen celebrated his 60th birthday last week by doing the unthinkable. He created a boat using an 846-pound pumpkin and used it to travel 38 miles down the Missouri River.
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
