Lincoln, NE

Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear

Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most

News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts

Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
Lincoln, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades

University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
offtackleempire.com

Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?

With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
klin.com

Lincoln Preparing For First Husker Home Game Of Season

The Nebraska football team is set to kick-off its home schedule this Saturday at 2:30 against North Dakota. Lincoln City officials say they are ready to welcome fans coming to Memorial Stadium and have released several important reminders. The University of Nebraska enforces a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium....
klkntv.com

24 early childhood educators in Nebraska will win $1,000 each

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with We Care For Kids to give away $24,000 to early childhood educators across the state. They are calling this the Early Childhood Champion Award. In October, two early childhood educators will be chosen to win a $1,000...
kmaland.com

Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
klkntv.com

Inside the Food Bank of Lincoln’s new facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday welcomed the Lincoln Young Professionals Group to an exclusive inside tour at its new facility that opened in May. CEO Michaella Kumke said the food bank wants to engage young professionals who are leaders in the community in...
KETV.com

Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
klkntv.com

Nebraska man squashes pumpkin boating world record with 38-mile voyage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse man’s record-breaking journey on the Missouri River took him from Bellevue to Nebraska City, but not in a boat. Duane Hansen celebrated his 60th birthday last week by doing the unthinkable. He created a boat using an 846-pound pumpkin and used it to travel 38 miles down the Missouri River.
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
