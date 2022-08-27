ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

WVNews

Keyser and Frankfort seeking week two wins

MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - Week one couldn’t have gone any better as far as Mineral County high school football is concerned. Frankfort opened up big with a 51-0 rout of rival Moorefield in front of a large, enthusiastic home crowd in Short Gap. Keyser got behind RCB 14-0 early, but rallied to beat the Flying Eagles 35-21 in front of raucous crowd in Clarksburg that included a fireworks display.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

South Harrison volleyball comes up clutch to edge Clay-Battelle

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — For the second straight night, South Harrison volleyball went the distance. But on Wednesday, unlike Tuesday, the Hawks were the ones leaving happy after the fifth set. In its home opener, South Harrison rallied twice from one set down and closed out the...
LOST CREEK, WV
City
Kingwood, WV
Kingwood, WV
Sports
WVNews

Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines

KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

2021 Recap: Huskies experience rollercoaster of a season

ACCIDENT — Despite 2021 being the first full football season since 2019 coupled with one of the toughest schedules in over 20 years, the Northern Huskies knocked off both Frankfort and Keyser, finished 5-6 overall and won their first home playoff game since 1992. It was a group that...
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad

ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bridge replacement projecs in Lewis & Mason counties among West Virginia Division of Highways bid awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Projects have been awarded to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County and the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County, renovate sidewalk in Shinnston, replace a bridge in Mason County, construct ADA-compliant ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties, and do paving between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Monongalia County Commission moves forward in accepting West Virginia mass litigation opioid settlement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission moved forward with accepting the West Virginia mass litigation panel opioid settlement. At its regular meeting on Wednesday, commissioners unanimously voted to approve the subdivision settlement participation form "pursuant to the distributors West Virginia subdivision Settlement Agreement West Virginia MLP opioid settlement.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake

OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
OAKLAND, MD

