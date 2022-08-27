Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera
People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
BBC
False widow spiders: Mum's warning after baby is bitten
A mother whose baby was bitten by a noble false widow spider has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the invasive species. Sarah Jane Dennelly was speaking after a study revealed that the venom from false widow spiders is 230 times stronger than native Irish spiders. Scientists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC
US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
BBC
Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'
A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city. The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade. One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
33 Women With Well-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs Are Revealing What They Do For A Living, And This Is Important If You're Thinking Of Changing Careers
"Eventually, I got sick of being constantly stressed out with no money, so I decided to abandon my doctoral program and find a career where my research and problem-solving skills would be well remunerated...now I’m five years into a comfortable career that pays six figures."
BBC
Hunstanton seafront water fountain vandalised with washing up liquid
More than 100 fish died after washing-up liquid was poured into a fountain in a seaside town caused it to froth over with foam. The water feature in Esplanade Gardens on Hunstanton seafront was vandalised over the bank holiday weekend. Holiday makers and residents spent six hours helping to clean...
How turning the heat off this winter could damage your health
Keeping the heating turned off is one surefire way of reducing gas and electricity bills this winter, but it could come at the expense of people’s health – particularly those with heart and lung conditions. According to a survey of more than 2,000 UK adults, 23% are planning...
UK households’ spending power to drop by £3,000, warns thinktank
Households in Britain will see their spending power cut by an average £3,000 by the end of next year unless the new government acts to counter the biggest drop in living standards in at least a century, research has indicated. Adding to pressure on Boris Johnson’s successor as prime...
Why Japan’s war on disks could prove to be another flop
Japan’s digital minister has declared war on floppy disks, decades after the technology became largely obsolete, but could encounter opposition from analogue devotees inside the country’s vast bureaucracy. Taro Kono said he would expand his quest to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools by phasing out disks and...
ASIA・
StreamUnlimited and GrAI Matter Labs Partner to Demonstrate World's First Real-Time Music/Media Source Separation AI Platform at IFA-2022
VIENNA & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency and high precision computing, and StreamUnlimited, a leading developer of connected audio and IOT products, today announced the companies’ partnership to demonstrate multiple novel applications using Life-Ready AI in music and consumer audio at the IFA-2022 to be held from September 2 to 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005773/en/ Transformational Experiences for Multi-Media Products with Life-Ready AI (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Comments / 0