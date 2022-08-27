ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
BBC

Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera

People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
BBC

False widow spiders: Mum's warning after baby is bitten

A mother whose baby was bitten by a noble false widow spider has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the invasive species. Sarah Jane Dennelly was speaking after a study revealed that the venom from false widow spiders is 230 times stronger than native Irish spiders. Scientists...
BBC

HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison

Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC

Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry

The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC

US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk

A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
BBC

Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'

A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city. The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade. One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said...
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told

A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
BBC

Hunstanton seafront water fountain vandalised with washing up liquid

More than 100 fish died after washing-up liquid was poured into a fountain in a seaside town caused it to froth over with foam. The water feature in Esplanade Gardens on Hunstanton seafront was vandalised over the bank holiday weekend. Holiday makers and residents spent six hours helping to clean...
The Guardian

Why Japan’s war on disks could prove to be another flop

Japan’s digital minister has declared war on floppy disks, decades after the technology became largely obsolete, but could encounter opposition from analogue devotees inside the country’s vast bureaucracy. Taro Kono said he would expand his quest to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools by phasing out disks and...
The Associated Press

StreamUnlimited and GrAI Matter Labs Partner to Demonstrate World's First Real-Time Music/Media Source Separation AI Platform at IFA-2022

VIENNA & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency and high precision computing, and StreamUnlimited, a leading developer of connected audio and IOT products, today announced the companies’ partnership to demonstrate multiple novel applications using Life-Ready AI in music and consumer audio at the IFA-2022 to be held from September 2 to 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005773/en/ Transformational Experiences for Multi-Media Products with Life-Ready AI (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC

In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting

Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
