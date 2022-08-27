ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins snap 6-game losing streak, top Giants 9-0

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmgGF_0hXLYmq600

Good Question: Who determines sports gambling odds? 02:50

MINNEAPOLIS — Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sánchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as the Minnesota Twins snapped a six-game skid with a 9-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Carlos Correa and Kyle Garlick also homered for Minnesota, which scored just a dozen runs and batted .176 during its nearly week-long losing streak.

Garlick had three hits in his return to the lineup after being sidelined since Aug. 1 with a right rib contusion, .

Joe Ryan (10-6) scattered two hits and struck out eight in six shutout innings to become the first rookie in the majors to win 10 games this season. He's struck out an American League rookie-high 113 batters, including 20 in 18 2/3 innings over his last three starts.

Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski, Tony La Stella and Joc Pederson accounted for all of the hits for the Giants, who have lost six of eight.

Correa, 1 for 11 with four strikeouts when Minnesota was swept in Houston this week, homered to left in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

Sandy León, Garlick and Correa singled to load the bases with no outs in the third. A sacrifice fly by Jose Miranda scored the first run. Three batters later, Celestino's double off the wall in right-center scored three more. After four more pitches, Sánchez lined a two-run home run to the shrubbery in front of the first row in right field to make it 8-0.

Garlick homered off catcher Austin Wynns in the eighth.

In 15 of its past 16 games, Minnesota failed to score six runs.

San Francisco starter Alex Wood (8-11) had a season-worst start for the second straight Friday, allowing eight earned runs on six hits, including two home runs. He also hit two batters. In a 7-4 loss at Colorado a week ago, the left-hander allowed seven runs over 4 2/3 innings. He has allowed at least six earned runs in three of five August starts.

Ryan, who grew up rooting for Giants and was drafted by San Francisco in the 39th round of 2014 draft but did not sign, finished in style. He walked La Stella and hit Willmer Flores to start the sixth, before Pederson lined out and Evan Longoria and Thairo Estrada struck out.

WELCOME, FINALLY

This is the Giants' first visit to Target Field, which opened in 2010. Since interleague play began, the teams have played four series in California and two in Minnesota, with the other occurring June 14-16, 2005.

ROSTER MOVES

San Francisco recalled LHP Scott Alexander from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to the River Cats. Alexander signed as a free agent with the Giants on May 3.

In addition, LHP Sam Long was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and placed on the 60-day injured list.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: An MRI showed no new structural damage to the right knee of 1B Brandon Belt, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to discomfort. Belt is to see the San Francisco 49ers team doctor next week. He saw the same doctor after a previous knee issue. "We're going to rest and rehab and do so aggressively to give him the best chance to get back on the field," manager Gabe Kapler said.

Twins: To make room for Garlick, who was on the 10-day disabled list, IF Tim Beckham was designated for release or assignment. … On the 15-day injured list since Aug. 18 due to right shoulder tightness, RHP Tyler Mahle was to throw a 15-to-20 pitch bullpen session.

UP NEXT

San Francisco RHP Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.99) is scheduled to face Minnesota RHP Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10) Saturday night for game two of this three-game set.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Bogaerts' grand slam backs Wacha, Red Sox beat Twins 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha's strong start for Boston and the Red Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday night.Bogaerts and Martinez went deep during a five-run third inning against Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Bogaerts added an RBI double in the sixth as Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.Wacha (10-1) won his seventh straight decision, yielding two runs on four hits in six innings and striking out seven. Garrett Whitlock surrendered three runs in two relief innings. Matt Barnes allowed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Gordon's slam, 6 RBIs lead Twins to 10-5 win over Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS - Nick Gordon hit his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night.Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by 1 1/2 games."His nickname's 'Flash' and he was definitely that spark for us tonight," said Chris Archer, who started for Minnesota and allowed four runs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buccaneers reportedly waiving Mpls. native, former Gopher Tyler Johnson

MINNEAPOLIS -- It appears Minneapolis native and former Golden Gopher Tyler Johnson is the odd man out in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stacked wide receiver room.Greg Auman, who covers the Bucs for The Athletic, reported Tuesday that the team plans to waive Johnson.MORE: Tracking Vikings' roster moves ahead of 53-man deadlineJohnson was a fifth round pick in 2020. In two seasons in Tampa Bay, he compiled 529 yards and two touchdowns.Johnson is a graduate of Minneapolis' North High School and played four years at the University of Minnesota. He holds the school's records for most receiving yards and most touchdowns.The 24-year-old receiver will certainly catch on with another team, but seemingly just couldn't crack a lineup that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones and others.Tuesday is roster cutdown day in the NFL. All teams need to trim their roster to 53 players before 3 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ducks acquire Dmitry Kulikov from Wild

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations.The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer.The Florida Panthers' first-round pick in 2009 will begin his 14th NHL season with his seventh team next month. He has 42 goals and 156 assists in 805 career games.Kulikov is the latest low-risk veteran addition to the rebuilding Ducks, who have bolstered their gifted young core with complementary talent during their first offseason under new general manager Pat Verbeek. Anaheim signed productive defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year deal after signing center Ryan Strome and forward Frank Vatrano to multiyear deals.Kulikov has one year and $2.25 million remaining on his contract. Minnesota has spent much of the summer attempting to squeeze its payroll under the NHL salary cap.Anaheim is still currently near the league's minimum payroll as Verbeek carefully manages his long-term commitments with a rebuilding roster.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Houston, MN
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Minnesota

Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams' meteoric rise to a 4-star prospect

OSSEO, Minn. -- Osseo football has one of the top players in the state. "I definitely took a big jump from sophomore year to junior year," said senior offensive lineman Jerome Williams. "Starting to figure things out more, learning the game of football more. Watching more film." Williams is one of just two four-star prospects in Minnesota, per 247 Sports. He's committed and has signed to play college football for the University of Minnesota. A meteoric rise, because he only started playing his freshman year."I always thought I was a fast learner but I never really took football too serious...
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wild sign ex-Ducks center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild signed former Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel to a one-year, $825,000 contract on Tuesday, adding depth at a vital position. The 24-year-old Steel played in a career-most 68 games for the Ducks last season, collecting six goals, 14 assists and a career-high 27 blocked shots. The 2016 first-round draft pick has 24 goals and 41 assists in 197 career NHL games over parts of four seasons, all with Anaheim. The native of Alberta became the youngest Ducks player to record a hat trick when he scored three goals on March 26, 2019, as a 21-year-old.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Browns claim QB Kellen Mond off waivers from Vikings

BEREA, Ohio -- Kellen Mond's the latest addition to Cleveland's ever-changing quarterback room.The Browns claimed Mond off waivers on Wednesday from the Minnesota Vikings, placing the second-year QB third on their depth chart behind fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs.Cleveland needed a third QB after terminating Josh Rosen's contract Tuesday when general manager Andrew Berry set the team's initial 53-man roster."What we're trying to do and what Andrew's trying to do is make sure we have developmental players," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Somebody that we evaluated a couple years ago,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Packers unsure of status of 2 top offensive lineman for opener against Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn't know whether either will play at Minnesota."We have no idea," LaFleur said. "I mean it's hard to project that without being through practice, see how they respond and getting into team reps."Bakhtiari has played in only one...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Tim Beckham
Person
Sandy León
Person
Austin Wynns
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Gilberto Celestino
CBS Minnesota

Vikings trade for WR Jalen Reagor, waive WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was taken one pick before Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft, and their careers so far couldn't be more opposite.Now that they're reportedly teammates, maybe Reagor can turn things around. The Vikings confirmed that they sent a 2023 seventh-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reagor. The completion of the trade depends on Reagor passing a physical. Shortly after the Reagor trade, the Vikings announced that the team waived 23-year-old wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Jefferson, who the Minnesota Vikings took 22nd overall in 2020, has compiled more receiving yards in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy