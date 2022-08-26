Read full article on original website
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Fans Suspect Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Having Marriage Trouble
The rumor mill is churning over Tom Brady’s mysterious, 11-day disappearance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this month. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champ, was absent from the camp from Aug. 11–22, during which time he was reportedly dealing with a personal issue. Now social media...
Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Bengals Cut Former Ohio State Player In Surprising Move
Throughout the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals held a punter competition. On Tuesday, the front office revealed the winner of that battle. In a surprising turn of events, the Bengals have released Drue Chrisman. That means Kevin Huber will be Cincinnati's starting punter. Chrisman was a former All-Big Ten punter for...
Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick
With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Vikings make big changes to their QB room
The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones
Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
Updated scouting report on elite 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown
Sammy Brown sits atop the linebacker rankings and No. 5 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings. The Jefferson (Ga.) High School phenom is also a five-star prospect on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. His 20-plus offers include Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and numerous other high-profile programs.
Five things we want to see from LSU football against Florida State
Gameday is nearly here to start the 2022 LSU season and a new tenure for this program moving forward. It’s a first opportunity to look at how this team performs against another opponent, with many opinions likely to be drawn as a result. Entering Sunday night’s game, there are several goals we want to see the Tigers accomplish against Florida State. Here are five that we view as a successful night if pulled off.
ESPN FPI predicts Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion winner
After spending three decades as an assistant coach, Brent Pry will make his head coaching debut on Friday night when Virginia Tech faces the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk. The first-year head coach will be looking to improve upon Virginia Tech’s 6-7 record, which includes a 54-10 blowout loss to Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose
Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
How, What and When to Watch Utah takes on Florida
The offseason is finally over as the No. 7 University of Utah football team heads down to Gainsville to take on Florida in one of the most hyped games of week one. Both teams are heading into the season with some hype and it looks to be a great game in the Swamp.
