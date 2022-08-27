Read full article on original website
Eva's lucky 13
Eva Fahrnbruch couldn't miss. The Aurora right-handed senior struck out 13 batters, one shy of tying the single game school record in a complete game-winner Tuesday night, an 8-0 win at Centennial. Fahrnbruch totaled 87 pitches and only three hits in the shutout, tallying two strikeouts in five of the...
This week's top stories
Central Nebraska’s drought continues and the Platte River is showing the effects. Usually laden with sandbars over the summer months in Nebraska, the famous “inch deep, mile wide” river is noticeably drier than normal. But why? And what does this mean for life in and around the...
Annebell Andersen
Annebell Andersen, age 97, of Aurora, formerly of Marquette, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 30 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronborg. Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
John Romsdal
John Howard Romsdal, 89, of Aurora, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family August 23, 2022 at Athens Limestone Hospital in Athens, Alabama. Howard (as he was known by to all) was born in Bradshaw, on November 9, 1932 to Cecil and Mabel (Pearson) Romsdal. He was a 1951 graduate of Bradshaw High School in Bradshaw, where he resided with his wife until moving to Aurora in 2015.
Larry Dettman
Larry Eugene Dettman joined his wife in heaven on August 25, 2022 at his home. Larry was the son of Marcella Burch and Lyle Dettman. He was born in Central City, on January 10, 1953. He grew up in Central City where he loved to fish, camp, hunt and cause...
Sharon Wert
Sharon R. Wert, age 76, of Grand Island, formerly of Aurora, passed away August 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street with Pastor Michelle Reed officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Rd. Memorials are suggested to the family. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Betty Davidson
Betty Davidson, age 87, of Aurora, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. A Memorial Service will be held at at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be prior to the church service at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Cemetery. No Visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton County Youth Center. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Updates to Hawk Herd corral offer new opportunities
A select few students, alongside Hampton ag teacher and FFA advisor Joel Miller, took a few moments during the school’s fall pep rally to update everyone in attendance on the new and exciting happenings with the Hampton Hawk Herd and agriculture programs. This came along with a tour of...
Aurora to apply for CDBG funds for downtown revitalization
The Aurora City Council approved a request last week for a $435,000 Community Development Block Grant with a $100,000 match by participating business owners to help fund a downtown revitalization project . Lori Ferguson, a community consultant with South Central Economic Development District (SCEDD) was one of three who spoke...
