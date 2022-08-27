Betty Davidson, age 87, of Aurora, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. A Memorial Service will be held at at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be prior to the church service at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Cemetery. No Visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton County Youth Center. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

