Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Girls Hold off Kane
RUSSELL, Pa. – Emily Grosch’s goal five minutes into the second half proved to be the difference as Eisenhower beat Kane, 2-1. Katie Bunk scored in the first half, also an assist from Clara Steinberg, who had two assists in the game. Jillian Watts scored in the first...
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Open Season with Win at Cambridge Springs
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Three second-half goals helped propel Warren’s girls’ soccer team to a season-opening win at Cambridge Springs on Monday. Four different players netted goals in the 5-2 victory. Meea Irwin scored twice, including once on a penalty kick. Lauren Andersen, Ella Ordiway, and Ellie...
yourdailylocal.com
Jackson Valley Stableford Results
WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Valley Golf Course Stableford Results from the week of Aug. 25. High Team Points (Blind Draw) Jim Sudul/Ron Caldwell – 22 — Mike Moyer Sr./Mark Thompson -21 Joe Saber/Jon Munksgard – 21 — High individual points. Gold Tees. Jim Sudul –...
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
A Crawford County Woman Is Missing For Two Weeks Today
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
wesb.com
Six Charged with Underaged Drinking
Six McKean County residents are facing charges for underaged drinking in Lewis Run. State Troopers responded to a noise complaint early Monday morning on Main Street, where they discovered a 20-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male from Bradford; a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male from Lewis Run; and a 19-year-old female from Duke Center consuming alcohol.
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club Has Three Rides Set for September
WARREN, Pa. – On Thursday, Sept. 1 a bike ride on the Bayfront Connector trail is planned. Everyone is to meet at the Get Go gas station on Rt 430 at exit 32 off I90 at 10 a.m. Pat Spicer is leading the ride and can be reached in the evening at 814-757-8831.
One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322
The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322. The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued. Crawford […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
yourdailylocal.com
All Smiles as WCSD Students Return to School
It was the first day of school in the Warren County School District, and students and faculty alike were eager and excited to get back. Gary Weber, WCSD Director of Administrative Support Services, noticed the energy right away this morning. “I was up at Warren High this morning, and everyone...
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
30-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
Pa. — A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Irwin Township, Venango County, on Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 12:50 a.m. on Clintonville Road. State police said Scott Shultz, Jr., of Harrisville, was driving at a high rate of speed and his vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and then two mailboxes before then hitting a utility pole.
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing
A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.
Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted
A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
‘May I?’ Clearfield County man accused of groping woman in her car
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is accused of groping a woman through her car window as she was trying to back out of a driveway, state police report. Police were called on Aug. 24 about the incident where 41-year-old Victor Taylor was reportedly identified as the culprit. The woman told police that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.?
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Mountain Beard Products Celebrates Opening With Ribbon-Cutting
WARREN, Pa. – It’s all about the beards. Located on 73 Market St. next to Subway in Warren, Allegheny Mountain Beard Products had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, marking an opening that has been two years in the making. “This has been something we imagined two years ago...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
erienewsnow.com
Drugs, Weapons Recovered In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men, and two juveniles, are facing several charges following a drug raid in the City of Jamestown this week. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street on Monday afternoon. Inside the house, agents...
Comments / 0