Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
meigsindypress.com
Alfred Edward Horton Crow, 105
Alfred Edward Horton Crow, 105, of Albany, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio. He was born on August 15, 1917, in Great Bend, Ohio, to the late Harry and Maude (Thornburg) Crow. Mr. Crow was a member of the Trinity...
meigsindypress.com
Donald “Donnie” Eugene Nitz, 52
Donald “Donnie” Eugene Nitz, 52, of Middleport, a loving husband, father of three children, step-father of two, grandfather of five, and brother, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia. Born April 11, 1970, in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Coy and Nora Schaefer Nitz.
meigsindypress.com
Grange Groups Display Booths at Fair
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – Grange has had a long history in Meigs County and continues with displays at the fair. Located in the Thompson-Roush Building, the booths featured the core values of Grange which are Faith, Hope, Charity and Fidelity. Grange was founded in 1867. It was formed as a national organization with a local focus according to the National Grange website.
Comments / 0