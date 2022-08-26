ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – Grange has had a long history in Meigs County and continues with displays at the fair. Located in the Thompson-Roush Building, the booths featured the core values of Grange which are Faith, Hope, Charity and Fidelity. Grange was founded in 1867. It was formed as a national organization with a local focus according to the National Grange website.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO