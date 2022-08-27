Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
KDRV
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
Klamath Falls News
Two dead following murder-suicide
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
KTVL
Police: Klamath falls man kills woman, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
KLAMATH FALLS — A 41-year-old Klamath Falls woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound with a 63-year-old man who was also found deceased from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:55 pm, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrests Eagle Point man
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County police have charged an Eagle Point man for domestic violence and having multiple illegal firearms. Yesterday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point.
kpic
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
Herald and News
Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation
When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KTVL
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes found in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected in two areas around Central Point and White City on Aug. 25. While this is the first time West Nile virus has been found in Jackson County this year, the virus was found three times in 2021, with each detection occurring in August.
oregontoday.net
Air quality advisory extended for Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties, Aug. 30
DEQ release – QUICK FACTS – Location: Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties; End date: Thursday or later; Smoke source: Rum Creek Fire. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Monday for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire in Southern Oregon.
KDRV
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
theashlandchronicle.com
Death Investigation in Ashland
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers with the Ashland Police Department were called to a report of a deceased person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. Officers from APD, as well as detectives and a deputy medical examiner responded to investigate. The decedent appeared...
jacksoncountyor.org
Monday morning Firefighter Funeral Procession Street Closures (Photo)
MEDFORD, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, and Oregon State Police will escort the funeral procession on Monday morning for ODF contract firefighter Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Ore. Taylor died while fighting the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County. The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and traffic will be affected along the route.
ijpr.org
Memorial held in Medford for fallen firefighter, Logan Taylor
Spectators from nearly every forestry agency in Jackson and Josephine Counties gathered at Harry and David Field in Medford to honor him. Taylor was battling the Rum Creek Fire when he was critically injured by a falling tree. Despite life saving efforts, he died at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 18th.
ijpr.org
Wed 9 AM | A check-in on rebuilding after the Almeda Drive fire, as the anniversary approaches
Maybe we'd prefer not talking about the destructive fires of September 2020. But it's not like we have a choice; not only do our communities still bear the scars of Almeda Drive and the other fires, but we're still rebuilding from them. AND the anniversary is approaching, on September 8th.
KTVU FOX 2
Power bills sent to McKinney fire victims who lost their homes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - One month ago, the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County erupted, killing four people and destroying or damaging hundreds of homes. Now, power bills are being sent to residents who say they lost everything in the fire. "It was pretty apparent that there was no time left,"...
