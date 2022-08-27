ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

#Traffic Accident#The Oregon State Police#Pontiac Grand Am#Klamath Falls#Osp#Odot
krcrtv.com

60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Alerts

Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrests Eagle Point man

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County police have charged an Eagle Point man for domestic violence and having multiple illegal firearms. Yesterday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kpic

Herald and News

Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation

When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected in two areas around Central Point and White City on Aug. 25. While this is the first time West Nile virus has been found in Jackson County this year, the virus was found three times in 2021, with each detection occurring in August.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Ashland police have a body and are looking for information

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
theashlandchronicle.com

Death Investigation in Ashland

On August 27, 2022 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers with the Ashland Police Department were called to a report of a deceased person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. Officers from APD, as well as detectives and a deputy medical examiner responded to investigate. The decedent appeared...
ASHLAND, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Monday morning Firefighter Funeral Procession Street Closures (Photo)

MEDFORD, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, and Oregon State Police will escort the funeral procession on Monday morning for ODF contract firefighter Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Ore. Taylor died while fighting the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County. The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and traffic will be affected along the route.
TALENT, OR
ijpr.org

Memorial held in Medford for fallen firefighter, Logan Taylor

Spectators from nearly every forestry agency in Jackson and Josephine Counties gathered at Harry and David Field in Medford to honor him. Taylor was battling the Rum Creek Fire when he was critically injured by a falling tree. Despite life saving efforts, he died at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 18th.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVU FOX 2

Power bills sent to McKinney fire victims who lost their homes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - One month ago, the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County erupted, killing four people and destroying or damaging hundreds of homes. Now, power bills are being sent to residents who say they lost everything in the fire. "It was pretty apparent that there was no time left,"...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

