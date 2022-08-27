Read full article on original website
Blank check: Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown writes off Chesterland West Geauga with nothing but zeroes
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown stopped Chesterland West Geauga to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on August 25 , Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Gates Mills Hawken in a volleyball game...
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
Blank check: Chagrin Falls writes off Chardon NDCL with nothing but zeroes
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Chagrin Falls as it controlled Chardon NDCL's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 29. Chagrin Falls charged in front of Chardon NDCL 3-0 to begin the final half.
Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal
Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
