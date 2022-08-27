Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
kptv.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning in Clark County, officials say. First responders were dispatched to NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a single car crash.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 26, Clackamas Co., Aug. 30
On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 at Stone Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by an unidentified male, was driving north on Stone Road. As the pickup approached the intersection of Hwy 26 it failed to yield for the stop sign and collided into a commercial motor vehicle (tanker) that was eastbound on Hwy 26. Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder and fuel erupted from the tanker truck which caught fire. Three Multnomah County Deputies arrived on scene and pulled the pickup driver out just before the vehicle erupted into flames. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. The operator of the Chevrolet was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. The operator of the CMV was transported with minor injuries. Names will be released in a subsequent update. Hwy 26 is still affected by this crash.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
clayconews.com
NAMES AND ADDITIONAL DETAILS RELEASED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON
MCMINNVILLE, OR (UPDATE #1) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas.
kptv.com
‘Significant number’ of stolen vehicles found during illegal marijuana bust near Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Numerous stolen vehicles were found after authorities served search warrants at two illegal marijuana grows near Woodburn on Friday. Oregon State Police said the investigation began after people working in the regulated cannabis industry alerted authorities of an illegal operation. Further investigation found 57 greenhouses on two properties on South Schneider Road not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 26. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound red Honda Accord, operated by Ryan Martin (43) of Hillsboro, crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. The adult male operator of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name will be released pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Sandy Fire Department, AMR, and ODOT. Investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash or driving behavior prior the collision. Anyone who believes they may have information are being asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference Case number SP22-225590.
kptv.com
3 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 22E in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 22E on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the highway near milepost 43 in Marion County. Oregon State Police, along with Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT, responded to the scene.
kptv.com
Manslaughter charges brought against driver in Aloha deadly rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced charges Tuesday against a driver involved in a deadly rollover crash. The sheriff’s office said just before 9:30 p.m. July 23, deputies responded to the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Road in Aloha. Arriving responders found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
kezi.com
Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report
SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
2 injured in fiery tanker truck crash on Hwy 26 near Gresham
Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a fiery tanker truck crash on Highway 26 near the Multnomah-Clackamas County Line, according to officials.
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Scappoose Police Log: Woman found in vehicle that wasn't hers
The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 5-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 5 Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Fred Meyer. Following a short pursuit, the couple were taken into custody and transported to jail. The man was lodged on charges of assault IV (domestic violence), menacing, eluding, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another, and felon in...
ClarkCountyToday
Teen driver involved in single-vehicle collision in Hockinson
Initial investigation found the driver left the roadway, lost control and rolled. The teen driver in a single-vehicle collision in Hockinson was ejected from the vehicle and found on the roadway. On Friday (Aug. 26) at about 9:49 a.m., personnel from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Fire District...
Pedestrian killed after North Portland semi-truck crash
A man has died after he was struck by a semi truck in the East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
hh-today.com
In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause
One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
