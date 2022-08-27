Read full article on original website
Daily Telegram
Prep volleyball: Northwestern outlasts Superior in thriller
SUPERIOR — Northwestern’s Kayla Paulsen had 17 kills and 18 digs in a 3-2 (25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 17-25, 15-12) win over Superior Tuesday. The Tigers dominated play early, building a lead with Paulsen working with fellow senior Brynn Hessel to keep the Spartans off balance and forcing them into mistakes.
Daily Telegram
Prep softball: Superior's Emma Raye headed to Northwestern
SUPERIOR — Superior standout Emma Raye is headed to Northwestern University to play softball after she graduates in spring. Raye announced her decision on Twitter Wednesday saying the opportunity to play for the Wildcats was "a true blessing." Raye, the Wisconsin Division 1 Player of the Year in 2022,...
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: 50th annual Silver 1000 Thursday in Proctor
PROCTOR — Minneapolis’ Travis Budisalovich (Late Models) and Hermantown’s Darrell Nelson (Modifieds) are expected to return to defend their titles at the 50th annual Silver 1000 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor. The Silver 1000 is the granddaddy of the Northland’s...
Daily Telegram
Thomas Germann Sr.
April 6, 1957 - Aug. 27, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Thomas Germann Sr., 65, Gordon, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 27, in St. Mary’s Medical Center . Arrangements by Solon Springs Funeral Home.
Daily Telegram
Yvonne “Karen” Roebken
With love of God and family Yvonne “Karen” Roebken, 82, Port Wing, WI resident, died peacefully Monday, August 22, 2022, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Superior WI. She was born July 1, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Russell and Yvonne (Lundgren) Krauss. She graduated from...
Daily Telegram
Christensen Group Insurance adds to the Duluth team.
Duluth, MN, August 17, 2022: Christensen Group Insurance is excited to announce the addition of Mike Reagan as a Commercial Lines producer. Mike has 10 years of commercial lines experience and has specific expertise serving contractors and manufacturing companies. As a company that is owned 100% by the employees, Christensen...
Daily Telegram
Man's body found near Barker's Island Marina
SUPERIOR — A Minnesota man's body was found floating near a slip at the Barker’s Island Marina on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report. Superior Fire Department personnel who responded estimated Samuel Clark, 60, of Le Sueur, Minnesota, had been in the...
Daily Telegram
Raymond (Butch) Archambeau
Raymond, 83, passed on August 20, 2022 in Maine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Archambeau, niece Carrie Ruiz. He is survived by Patricia Christiansen, sister, nephew Colin Christiansen (Longrie, Sophie, Ruby) and nephew Larry Ruiz (Zachary, Evan). A celebration of life will be held...
Daily Telegram
NBC provides $10,725 to the Town of Superior Fire Department for seven AEDs
National Bank of Commerce (NBC) recently donated $10,725 to the Town of Superior Fire Department (TSFD) to purchase seven new automated external defibrillators (AEDs). By making this donation, NBC is supporting the TSFD’s mission to preserve life, property, and the environment by safely providing the highest quality of service to the Superior community. Jon Webber of the TSFD stated, “The Town of Superior Fire Department would like to thank National Bank of Commerce for awarding us with the funds to purchase more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for our department. This grant means so much to our department and our community. These dollars will allow us to purchase seven new AEDs. Studies have shown that the quicker we can apply an AED on a patient in cardiac arrest the better. If the patient is experiencing an abnormal heartbeat the electricity that the AED can provide will possibly “shock” the patient’s heart back into a normal heart rhythm.” Jon continued, “Our department currently has only four AEDs. We currently carry those in our apparatuses that are first to “roll out” on medical calls. Typically, department members had to go to the station to get an AED and apparatus. This grant will allow our department to give our most active team members AEDs to carry in their personal vehicles. These will also be spread out within our township. This will allow for a quicker response time to cardiac arrests that need an AED, especially if their current location is closer to the incident.” National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.
Daily Telegram
Duluth Superior Pride returns, offering safe spaces for all ages
DULUTH — "I've had conversations with people who would serve on the Pride committee in the past," said Abby Gannon, "and they've told stories about how they tried to go around to local businesses to garner support, even three or four years ago, and had doors slammed in their faces. This year, it seems like no matter where I ask, everybody is all in to join up."
Daily Telegram
Twin Ports book club celebrates 25 years
DULUTH — "Frankenstein," by Mary Shelley, "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson, "Mountains Beyond Mountains" by Tracy Kidder, "Arctic Dreams" by Barry Lopez, "Stones from the River" by Ursula Hegi and "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown. What do all of these books have in common They've...
Daily Telegram
Elderly residents, students receive outfits from Superior boutique
SUPERIOR — Boxes of summer styles from Posh Affair Boutique were transported April 19 to two assisted living facilities, Villa Marina and Encompass, and Superior High School. They will be distributed for free to residents and students who need them. “Our staff and residents are so pleased that Serenity...
Daily Telegram
Superior to celebrate Pride, Labor Day
SUPERIOR — The city celebrates Pride and Labor Day after Fourth of July festivities were canceled by the weather July 4. The Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car Show, concerts, kids' activities, a drag show, a silent auction, vendors and fireworks all take place at the Barker’s Island Festival Park on Monday, Sept. 5.
Daily Telegram
Marchers, puppets express support for LGBTQ community in Superior
SUPERIOR — With flags, signs and strollers, students, teachers and residents marched on Thursday, Aug. 25, in support of the LGBTQ community. Organizer Tiffany Mattson, a Superior High School counselor, said the walk was about inclusion. "A peaceful march for 'all' means 'all' in the Superior School District," she...
Daily Telegram
Superior board votes to retain gender identity curriculum for fifth graders
SUPERIOR — A contested gender identity unit will remain part of the fifth grade human growth and development curriculum following a split vote of the School Board during special meeting Thursday, Aug. 25. Board President Len Albrecht and board members Steve Olson, Mike Meyer, Laura Gapske and Brooke Taylor...
