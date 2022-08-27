Governor Greg Abbott is coming to DFW and had a few minutes to spare to talk to Rick and to you! He’s here to talk to a group of seniors and to sign a senior compact. What is that? Gov. Abbott tells you. But he also has something to say about the border and the fentanyl scourge. The Governor of the Great State of Texas joins the Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO