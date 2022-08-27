Read full article on original website
Record Transportation Plan Announced in Texas
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this week the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. According to TXDOT, the 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to...
The First Busload Of Immigrants To Chicago Has Arrived
(WBAP/KLIF) Chicago – Governor Greg Abbott has announced the first busload of Migrants that have been sent from Texas to Chicago, have arrived. In addition to Washington DC and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop off location for Governor Abbotts’ busing strategy as part of his response to what he says is President Bidens’ open border policies…..that continue to overwhelm Texas border towns.
Rick Roberts: Governor Greg Abbott Has A Message For You!
Governor Greg Abbott is coming to DFW and had a few minutes to spare to talk to Rick and to you! He’s here to talk to a group of seniors and to sign a senior compact. What is that? Gov. Abbott tells you. But he also has something to say about the border and the fentanyl scourge. The Governor of the Great State of Texas joins the Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Beto O’Rourke Postpones Campaign Events after Falling Ill
(WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, is putting a temporary pause on his in-person campaign tour. “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,’ O’Rourke said on Sunday. “The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest. While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations.”
