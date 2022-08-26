ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Mantle
3d ago

For a country that has.. in God we trust...on their money, God bless America, God this and God that.... God uses the words abomanated when it comes to LGBTQ... just saying...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. schools dealing with staffing shortages as students return to classroom

WORCESTER, Mass. — Monday marks the first day of class in Massachusetts for thousands of students and many schools are dealing with staffing shortages. From bus drivers to teachers, it’s been a challenge trying to hire enough staff this summer. Boston Public Schools had more than a thousand job openings for the district which employs about 11,000 people. More than 260 of those vacancies are for teachers.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thejustice.org

Biggest class in Univ. history joins campus at Orientation

This fall’s first-years are members of the University’s largest class to date, totaling 996 students, according to an Aug. 26 email from Univ. President Ron Liebowitz. But before the class of 2026 began the first of their four years at Brandeis, they attended New Student Orientation, which began on Aug. 21. Led entirely by students, the week was made possible by 68 student Orientation Leaders, or “OLs,” and the Orientation Core Team, three veteran OLs who serve as supervisors as well as plan and run various orientation events.
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Climate change is prompting some NH schools to rethink air conditioning

On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year-old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window shades and turns off the lights to cool down the room. But still, Chase says his brain feels like mush.
PELHAM, NH
ABC News

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. -- With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists and...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
msn.com

A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism

A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston's Emerald Necklace

NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Democrats Honor Distinguished Members; Issue Straw Poll Results

Haverhill Democrats honored their Distinguished honorees, heard from two running in statewide races and conducted a straw poll during the Haverhill Democratic City Committee’s Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast Saturday. Members, candidates and friends gathered at Maria’s Family Restaurant in downtown Haverhill. They heard from Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who was...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm

DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison. 
DANVERS, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.  You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
BOSTON, MA

