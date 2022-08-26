Read full article on original website
Mantle
3d ago
For a country that has.. in God we trust...on their money, God bless America, God this and God that.... God uses the words abomanated when it comes to LGBTQ... just saying...
Mass. schools dealing with staffing shortages as students return to classroom
WORCESTER, Mass. — Monday marks the first day of class in Massachusetts for thousands of students and many schools are dealing with staffing shortages. From bus drivers to teachers, it’s been a challenge trying to hire enough staff this summer. Boston Public Schools had more than a thousand job openings for the district which employs about 11,000 people. More than 260 of those vacancies are for teachers.
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
thejustice.org
Biggest class in Univ. history joins campus at Orientation
This fall’s first-years are members of the University’s largest class to date, totaling 996 students, according to an Aug. 26 email from Univ. President Ron Liebowitz. But before the class of 2026 began the first of their four years at Brandeis, they attended New Student Orientation, which began on Aug. 21. Led entirely by students, the week was made possible by 68 student Orientation Leaders, or “OLs,” and the Orientation Core Team, three veteran OLs who serve as supervisors as well as plan and run various orientation events.
nhbr.com
Climate change is prompting some NH schools to rethink air conditioning
On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year-old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window shades and turns off the lights to cool down the room. But still, Chase says his brain feels like mush.
ABC News
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
CONCORD, N.H. -- With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists and...
msn.com
For much of her life, Tanisha Sullivan had pushed for her community. Now, she wants to do so as secretary of state.
When Tanisha Sullivan launched her campaign to be president of Boston’s NAACP chapter in early 2016, she never expected the political chaos that would surround her less than a year later, when Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House outraged civil rights advocates and spurred them to action.
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
WMUR.com
Thousands gather for concerts and fireworks at 'Chaos & Kindness Sky Show'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester for concerts, food and fireworks in the "Chaos & Kindness Sky Show." Organizers said the fireworks show was the largest in New Hampshire history. Bands performed starting in the afternoon until the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
WCVB
Boston's Emerald Necklace
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Haverhill Democrats Honor Distinguished Members; Issue Straw Poll Results
Haverhill Democrats honored their Distinguished honorees, heard from two running in statewide races and conducted a straw poll during the Haverhill Democratic City Committee’s Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast Saturday. Members, candidates and friends gathered at Maria’s Family Restaurant in downtown Haverhill. They heard from Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who was...
NECN
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo Stripped of Leadership Titles in Wake of Allegations
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo confirmed Monday he's been stripped of his titles as council vice president and as chairman of a couple committees. Council President Ed Flynn said he would "reassess" the decision at the end of 60 days, the Boston Globe reported. Arroyo says he never got an...
Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.
whdh.com
‘I’m frustrated, I’m mad’: Hyde Park mother describes how school mix-up led to panic during daughter’s 1st day of school
BOSTON (WHDH) - A mother in Hyde Park said she is infuriated after a mix-up at her daughter’s school led to panic as she tried to pick her 5-year-old up during the first day of school. 5-year-old Nylah Kamara is back home and safe with her family after the...
thelocalne.ws
Woman urges people to recognize signs of drowning after daughter runs into difficulties at Crane Beach
IPSWICH — A woman who said she almost drowned with her daughter at Crane Beach has urged people to recognize the signs of danger in the water. In a Tweet that went viral after the incident Saturday, Amanda Linehan said she considers herself lucky that both she and her daughter didn’t go under.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
