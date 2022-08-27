ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seffner, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

UAB expecting larger crowds for second season at Protective Stadium

UAB fans will soon cheer on the Blazers as their 2022 season kicks off Thursday at Protective Stadium. Athletic Director Mark Ingram is optimistic fans are going to show up this season. "We expect a huge crowd with Alabama A&M being here (Thursday) night and all season really," he said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UA student injured during fight with another student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A University of Alabama student was injured during a fight with another student early Monday morning. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said one of the students was stabbed or cut, resulting in minor injuries around 3:00 a.m. VCU said campus police requested an investigation of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Foggy start, then lower humidity

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Preparing Alabama's workforce for electric vehicle future

As more vehicle manufacturers make major moves toward an electric future, training Alabama's workforce for that future is important. "We certainly can't sit around on our rears, right? We've got to get and be ahead, at least in pace with our customers," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Executive Director.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Seffner, FL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
ABC 33/40 News

Man jailed after Tuesday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa

A 40-year-old man is in jail after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa. Marquis Rayone Brown is suspected of shooting a man multiple times at the Creekwood Apartments, located at 1750 40th Ave in Tuscaloosa at approximately 3:00 A.M. Brown is being held with no bond on the attempted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Of The Night#Hawks#American Football#Armwood
ABC 33/40 News

24-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-22 near Adamsville

A Walker County woman died after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 22 near Adamsville Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Sara L. Littleton, of Oakman, was seriously injured when the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 she was driving became disabled and was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 5:00 a.m.
ADAMSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two police officers injured after high-speed chase in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two officers with the Birmingham Police Department were injured after high-speed chase led to a foot pursuit Monday afternoon. Police said the chase began around 5:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Graymont Avenue after a vehicle being sought by police was spotted. The chase...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Water Works crews, police respond to water main break in downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A water main break caused some parts of downtown Birmingham to be closed Wednesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Water Works crews responded to at First Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. shortly after noon. Westbound traffic on First Ave North is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help locating man charged with rape in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department asked for the public's help with locating a man charged with rape. Police said 24-year-old Christian Alexander Chambers is wanted for the charge of second-degree rape. Police said Chambers was last seen on foot in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday,...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect taken into custody after person shot, killed in Gate City

The Birmingham Police Department said one person was taken into custody Wednesday night after a shooting which left a man dead in the Gate City community. East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 66th Street South on reports of a shot spotter alert. Before arriving, officers were informed of a person shot at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa votes yes to medical marijuana

Tuscaloosa city leaders have approved a plan to sell medical marijuana within city limits. The vote passed five to two. Tuscaloosa joins both the city of Cullman and Cullman county in authorizing licensed medical marijuana businesses to operate within their jurisdictions. State law requires communities to opt-in. So far, only...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 19-year-old Shelby County woman

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old. April Dills is 5' 9" tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information that can help find April Dills, you are asked to contact Investigator Gibson at rgibson@shelbyso.com or 205-670-6274.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy