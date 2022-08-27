FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.

