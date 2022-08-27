Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Related
ABC 33/40 News
UAB expecting larger crowds for second season at Protective Stadium
UAB fans will soon cheer on the Blazers as their 2022 season kicks off Thursday at Protective Stadium. Athletic Director Mark Ingram is optimistic fans are going to show up this season. "We expect a huge crowd with Alabama A&M being here (Thursday) night and all season really," he said.
ABC 33/40 News
UA student injured during fight with another student
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A University of Alabama student was injured during a fight with another student early Monday morning. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said one of the students was stabbed or cut, resulting in minor injuries around 3:00 a.m. VCU said campus police requested an investigation of...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Foggy start, then lower humidity
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.
ABC 33/40 News
Preparing Alabama's workforce for electric vehicle future
As more vehicle manufacturers make major moves toward an electric future, training Alabama's workforce for that future is important. "We certainly can't sit around on our rears, right? We've got to get and be ahead, at least in pace with our customers," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Executive Director.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Man jailed after Tuesday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa
A 40-year-old man is in jail after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa. Marquis Rayone Brown is suspected of shooting a man multiple times at the Creekwood Apartments, located at 1750 40th Ave in Tuscaloosa at approximately 3:00 A.M. Brown is being held with no bond on the attempted...
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for man wanted in shooting death of pregnant woman in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a man wanted for capital murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Bessemer Sunday. The Bessemer Police Department said just before 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer on a possible stabbing.
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, one injured after more than 20 shots fired in Birmingham apartment parking lot
One person is dead and another was seriously injured after multiple shots were fired in an apartment complex parking lot in Birmingham Sunday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest at approximately 8:45 P.M. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men laying in the parking lot. Both men had been shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
24-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-22 near Adamsville
A Walker County woman died after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 22 near Adamsville Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Sara L. Littleton, of Oakman, was seriously injured when the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 she was driving became disabled and was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 5:00 a.m.
ABC 33/40 News
Two police officers injured after high-speed chase in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two officers with the Birmingham Police Department were injured after high-speed chase led to a foot pursuit Monday afternoon. Police said the chase began around 5:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Graymont Avenue after a vehicle being sought by police was spotted. The chase...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works crews, police respond to water main break in downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A water main break caused some parts of downtown Birmingham to be closed Wednesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Water Works crews responded to at First Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. shortly after noon. Westbound traffic on First Ave North is...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help locating man charged with rape in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department asked for the public's help with locating a man charged with rape. Police said 24-year-old Christian Alexander Chambers is wanted for the charge of second-degree rape. Police said Chambers was last seen on foot in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
'Critical missing person' search underway for 62-year-old Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 'critical missing person' search is underway for a Birmingham woman who was last seen Monday. The Birmingham Police Department said 62-year-old Victoria Alford was last seen in the 1400 Block of 19th Street SW. Alford was last seen wearing a blue and white polo...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect taken into custody after person shot, killed in Gate City
The Birmingham Police Department said one person was taken into custody Wednesday night after a shooting which left a man dead in the Gate City community. East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 66th Street South on reports of a shot spotter alert. Before arriving, officers were informed of a person shot at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa votes yes to medical marijuana
Tuscaloosa city leaders have approved a plan to sell medical marijuana within city limits. The vote passed five to two. Tuscaloosa joins both the city of Cullman and Cullman county in authorizing licensed medical marijuana businesses to operate within their jurisdictions. State law requires communities to opt-in. So far, only...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Mobility and Power Center finding solutions, innovating electric vehicle industry
The Alabama Mobility and Power Center is working to find solutions through research, as well as innovating to advance the state's growing electric vehicle industry. The Center is a partnership between the University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz. The goal is to bring all of the players in the electric vehicle industry together.
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old killed in shooting in Shelby County
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of Alexander Road in Leeds at approximately 6:19 p.m. Wednesday night. When deputies responded, one person was dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the incident as a homicide.
ABC 33/40 News
More Cahaba River public accesses closing a concern for riverkeeper as littering continues
Six-hundred thousand people living in Birmingham get their drinking water from the Cahaba River. Staff with the Cahaba Riverkeeper said keeping trash out of the river is a constant struggle. David Butler is the Staff Attorney and Riverkeeper with Cahaba Riverkeeper. "We can never get ahead of how much trash...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing: 19-year-old Shelby County woman
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old. April Dills is 5' 9" tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information that can help find April Dills, you are asked to contact Investigator Gibson at rgibson@shelbyso.com or 205-670-6274.
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County residents to vote on regulation of low-speed vehicles, golf carts
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — This November, Shelby County voters will see an amendment on their ballot regarding the use of low speed vehicles. If the amendment passes it would authorize the Shelby County Commission and municipalities to regulate the use of vehicles like certain golf carts on certain public roads.
Comments / 0