richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Metamora Evergreen claims close encounter of the winning kind over Liberty Center
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Metamora Evergreen nabbed it to nudge past Liberty Center 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Liberty Center faced off against Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen took on Ottawa-Glandorf on August 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Liberty Township Lakota East blanks Loveland
Liberty Township Lakota East's defense kept Loveland under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision for an Ohio boys soccer victory on August 30. Liberty Township Lakota East drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Loveland after the first half.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic
Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon
Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley
Here's a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
richlandsource.com
Shoe Sensation coming to Bucyrus on Oct. 1
BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
WANE-TV
Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
richlandsource.com
Council on Aging offers senior activities in Crestline, Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September. Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
