Read full article on original website
Related
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
T light rail back in service after car caught fire at South Hills Village station
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A T station was evacuated after one of the cars caught fire. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the South Hills Village light rail station was cleared after a rail car caught fire shortly after 2 p.m. PRT said the fire was caused by overhead power...
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $603,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday’s drawing. These numbers are 3-5-8-28-42. The Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon earns a $5,000 bonus for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghgreenstory.com
Pittsburgh International Airport Home to First-of-Its-Kind Microgrid Powering Entire Facility with Natural Gas and Solar Energy
Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is the first airport in the world to be completely powered by natural gas and solar energy as part of its microgrid. The first-of-its kind microgrid, completed in 2021, increases resilience, maximizes public safety and makes PIT one of the most site-hardened airports in the world. The microgrid is part of a larger sustainability effort by the airport that includes employing alternative fuel strategies, repopulating the honeybee population and striving for LEED Silver Certification in its terminal modernization program.
Ribbon cutting held for new Moonlit Burger location in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A local burger joint known for its “smash burgers” has officially opened its second location in Allegheny County. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new Moonlit Burger on Duquesne University’s campus. This Forbes Avenue location is the second in the area. The...
Butler man searching for answers after construction project left mess in his backyard
BUTLER, Pa. — A local man is searching for answers after a construction project to deal with flooding issues left a mess in his backyard. Frank Bayer has lived at the corner of West Penn Street and Miller Avenue in Butler for four years. He says a project to alleviate a flooding problem in the neighborhood has created a new problem.
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
bobscaping.com
Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged
Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
Washington Examiner
A chance meeting at the gas station
EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses
Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon.
Target 11 sources: As many as 100 Pittsburgh officers failed new firearms test
PITTSBURGH — In August, sources tell Target 11 that as many as 100 of the approximately 830 Pittsburgh police officers couldn’t pass the state’s new firearms recertification test. The municipal officers’ education and training commission changed the scoring this year, making it more difficult, according to some...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%
Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years
PITTSBURGH — Local shoemaker Tony Macchiaroli is closing his business after 64 years. At almost 18 years old, Macchiaroli moved to Pittsburgh from Italy with $0.35 in his pocket. “It was in 1953,” said Macchiaroli. “It was like a dream.”. He quickly got a job and says...
butlerradio.com
BMH Sees Jump In Local COVID Patients
There’s been a big jump in local patients hospitalized with COVID. According to Butler Memorial Hospital, they were treating 22 patients for the coronavirus as of Monday morning. That’s up compared to just eight patients last week. However, hospital officials noted that only one patient was in the...
macaronikid.com
Pistons in the Park Car Cruise-in Returns to Northside Park!
On Saturday, Sept. 10, rev up the weekend at "Pistons in the Park," a cruise-in style car show presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. Enjoy an afternoon of classic and tuner cars, trucks and street rods along with music, food trucks, automotive vendors and more from Noon - 4 p.m. along West Ohio Street in Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh's Northside.
wtae.com
1 person taken to hospital following crash that snarled traffic on West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on West Liberty Avenue. The crash happened in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood between Saranac Avenue and Belle Isle Avenue. The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been released.
Comments / 1