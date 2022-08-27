ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Pittsburgh International Airport Home to First-of-Its-Kind Microgrid Powering Entire Facility with Natural Gas and Solar Energy

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is the first airport in the world to be completely powered by natural gas and solar energy as part of its microgrid. The first-of-its kind microgrid, completed in 2021, increases resilience, maximizes public safety and makes PIT one of the most site-hardened airports in the world. The microgrid is part of a larger sustainability effort by the airport that includes employing alternative fuel strategies, repopulating the honeybee population and striving for LEED Silver Certification in its terminal modernization program. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week

(​Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
bobscaping.com

Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged

Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

A chance meeting at the gas station

EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses

Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
PLUM, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%

Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

BMH Sees Jump In Local COVID Patients

There’s been a big jump in local patients hospitalized with COVID. According to Butler Memorial Hospital, they were treating 22 patients for the coronavirus as of Monday morning. That’s up compared to just eight patients last week. However, hospital officials noted that only one patient was in the...
BUTLER, PA
macaronikid.com

Pistons in the Park Car Cruise-in Returns to Northside Park!

On Saturday, Sept. 10, rev up the weekend at "Pistons in the Park," a cruise-in style car show presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. Enjoy an afternoon of classic and tuner cars, trucks and street rods along with music, food trucks, automotive vendors and more from Noon - 4 p.m. along West Ohio Street in Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh's Northside.
PITTSBURGH, PA

