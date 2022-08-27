Customer files complaint with state over change in account with “guaranteed” 6 percent interest rate

Today, Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program are being distributed now. “If you already received your PTRR check for this year, don’t be surprised when your bonus payment hits your bank account or your mailbox,” said Gov. Wolf. “I proposed these one-time bonus rebates back in February, and I’m so glad to see checks rolling out to Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. At a time of painful inflation, this money will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities bridge the gap between a fixed income and higher prices.”

