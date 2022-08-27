Customer files complaint with state over change in account with “guaranteed” 6 percent interest rate

Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Bonus Property Tax Relief Hitting Bank Accounts Now
Today, Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program are being distributed now. “If you already received your PTRR check for this year, don’t be surprised when your bonus payment hits your bank account or your mailbox,” said Gov. Wolf. “I proposed these one-time bonus rebates back in February, and I’m so glad to see checks rolling out to Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. At a time of painful inflation, this money will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities bridge the gap between a fixed income and higher prices.”
Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue
"Where did that money come from?" -- that's what some Pennsylvanians are asking after receiving unexpected money labeled "PA Refund" in their bank accounts.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania distributing bonus property tax payment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania residents should begin to see their one-time bonus rebates from the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program hit their bank accounts and mailboxes. The one-time bonus rebates are being paid for with approximately $140 million in funding from the federal American...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.?
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
WGAL
Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they're going on strike. The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor's facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Funds $2 Million in Research to Grow and Sustain Pennsylvania’s $132.5 Billion Agriculture Industry
Governor Tom Wolf today announced grants totaling more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
beavercountyradio.com
PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. “We want Pennsylvanians to celebrate the end of summer with a plan,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole Closes Downtown Erie Street
A sinkhole has closed part of a downtown Erie street. It opened up on E. 7th St. near Holland St. The road is shut down between French and Holland. Photos on social media show an Erie Insurance security vehicle partially fell in overnight. This is a developing story. Stay with...
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Half of Pennsylvania falls under drought watch after a summer with little rain
Residents of 36 Pennsylvania counties are being asked to reduce their water usage as the result of a drought watch, state officials said Wednesday. A number of central Pennsylvania counties are under the watch, including: Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and Berks. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over...
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
Central Pa. organizations raise human trafficking awareness as Pennsylvania sees a rise in cases
YORK, Pa. — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg has been providing human trafficking services and education in Pennsylvania through its Pa. Alliance Against Trafficking in Humans: Route 15 Projects (PAATH15) since 2014. “We have seen an upward of about 600 victims, and family members that were eligible for services under...
