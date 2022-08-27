Read full article on original website
Dowell says run for reelection to City Council will be her last campaign
It's the beginning of yet another budget season for the Chicago City Council, which means Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) has responsibilities in the Budget Committee that she chairs on top of her ward responsibilities. "I enjoy being the budget chair because it gives me a complete view of city government....
Gabriel Piemonte, who ran for alderman in ‘19, declares candidacy for open seat 5th Ward race
Gabriel Piemonte, a Woodlawn resident, writing coach and communications consultant who used to edit the Herald, is running for alderman of the 5th Ward again after coming in third in its 2019 contest. "At this moment, I feel like you've got to pour everything into this, and that's what I'm...
Buckner opens campaign headquarters, begins collecting petitions for mayoral run
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) has opened his mayoral campaign headquarters at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., in Grand Boulevard Plaza along the Dan Ryan Expressway. On Aug. 30, a few dozen volunteers also began collecting petitions to get him on the February ballot; the campaign wants to finish getting signatures by Nov. 17, a week before the election board's deadline. During Tuesday's office unveiling, Buckner said the campaign goal is 36,500 signatures, three-times that which is needed to get on the ballot.
57th Street through viaduct will remain one-way
At a virtual 5th Ward meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, Ald. Leslie Hairston told constituents that she would not move forward with the University of Chicago’s proposal to convert a nearby one-way strip of 57th Street into a two-way street. The one-way strip is located primarily under the...
Remembering Mayor Harold Washington
“Everyone has a story to tell.” These are the words that guide the Oral History Project and Committee of the Hyde Park Historical Society. The HPHS Oral History Committee followed this guidance by conducting the 2022 Hyde Park Kenwood Stories oral history program with the theme: “Remembering Mayor Harold Washington’s 100th Birthday and Legacy,” held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Augustana Lutheran Church.
KOCO, a ‘kickass Black hero group,’ creates senior citizens Bill of Rights
"We are here to help you and push you to your destiny, where you need to be, because you deserve to be respected," said Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) housing organizer Bobbi Brown as she spoke to about two hundred seniors gathered on the campus of Dyett High School. "So many...
Buoys added to north side of Point, late in the season
Buoys have appeared along the northern side of Promontory Point for the first time in two years. Point swimmer Kelly Friedl said their group was so happy to find them there about two weeks ago. A majority of swimmers at the Point use their own personal buoys as well, but the buoys still serve to mark an area into which boats and other watercrafts should not enter.
The Promontory settled into singular role as performance venue
The Promontory's ground-floor restaurant is closed for good, and the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, which owns the building, is looking for a new tenant to take its place. But two years after the pandemic forced the restaurant's initial closing, The Promontory's second-story performance venue, bar and patio...
City, area groups to host Garfield Boulevard safety workshop August 30
Vision Zero, the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce and the University of Chicago are hosting a traffic safety workshop focused on Garfield Blvd. west of Washington Park on Tuesday, August 30. The organizations are inviting Washington Park and Grand Boulevard residents to join in a community discussion on traffic safety...
Diane Nash, a civil rights icon from Hyde Park, awarded Medal of Freedom
A Hyde Park High School graduate and Civil Rights Movement activist known for leading the Nashville students sit-ins and organizing the Selma marches for voting rights was recently awarded the nation’s highest honor. For her decades of civil rights advocacy, Diane Nash was presented with the Presidential Medal of...
Ald. Sophia King running for mayor, talks city council tenure and public safety
Ald. Sophia King (4th) says she would bring a different approach to leading Chicago than Mayor Lori Lightfoot has led, rebuking the city’s executive for her relationship with alderpersons and council that she said is holding the city back. As chair of the City Council Progressive Reform Caucus, King...
Commission clears statues of George Washington, ‘The Republic’ to remain
Two statues in Washington and Jackson parks that were up for review under the Chicago Monuments Project have been cleared to remain— with changes. In the fall of 2020, the commission was charged with reviewing and providing recommendations for more than 500 of Chicago’s public monuments as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project.”
People before cars: don't expand 57th Street
This week I attended a meeting hosted by the University of Chicago to share their proposed plan to allow two-way traffic for the entirety of 57th Street. Over 90% of the participants in the meeting opposed this change and shared their concerns about the implications to safety and community livability. It was not clear to us at the end of the meeting whether they care about the opinions of community members or if changes would be made based upon the concerns raised.
Price-fixing lawsuit to proceed against U. of C. and other schools
The University of Chicago is among 16 prominent universities being sued for allegedly forming an anti-competitive cartel to keep financial aid awards low. On Monday, August 15, a federal judge denied several motions from the schools’ defense attorneys seeking to dismiss the case. One of the motions for dismissal...
'Fun Home' illuminates artist's complicated relationships
I wouldn't normally recommend a trip to Aurora to see a show, but the intimate production of “Fun Home” at Paramount's new Copley Theatre makes beautiful sense of the 2015 Tony Award-winning chamber musical by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Lisa Kron (book and lyrics), which is based on Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir about her dysfunctional family.
Musicians from around the world converge on Chicago’s International Music Foundation
Chicago’s International Music Foundation lived up to its name last week. It sponsored two quartet concerts that together featured eight musicians representing countries from five continents: Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, France, Iceland, Venezuela and the U.S. The Terra String Quartet — composed of violinists Harriet...
Former local State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie receives Simon-Edgar Award
A former local State Rep. of more than four decades, Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25), has been awarded the 2022 Simon-Edgar Award for her years of “forceful, creative, consequential, and civil leadership in the Illinois General Assembly.”. The award, now in its second year, is given to current and former...
Jeffrey Pub memorial for South Shore hit-and-run victims
A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14. The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen...
Great Frame Up closes after almost 50 years in Hyde Park, fitness facility moving in
The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, has closed its doors after 47 years in Hyde Park. The shop, located at 1418 E. 53rd Street, opened in the neighborhood in 1976. The closure was announced in a July 22 statement by former owner and current employee Rebekah Younger, who wrote that the store’s lease was not renewed and that owners needed to vacate the premises by August 18.
