ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

Buckner opens campaign headquarters, begins collecting petitions for mayoral run

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) has opened his mayoral campaign headquarters at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., in Grand Boulevard Plaza along the Dan Ryan Expressway. On Aug. 30, a few dozen volunteers also began collecting petitions to get him on the February ballot; the campaign wants to finish getting signatures by Nov. 17, a week before the election board's deadline. During Tuesday's office unveiling, Buckner said the campaign goal is 36,500 signatures, three-times that which is needed to get on the ballot.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

57th Street through viaduct will remain one-way

At a virtual 5th Ward meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, Ald. Leslie Hairston told constituents that she would not move forward with the University of Chicago’s proposal to convert a nearby one-way strip of 57th Street into a two-way street. The one-way strip is located primarily under the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Hyde Park Herald

Remembering Mayor Harold Washington

“Everyone has a story to tell.” These are the words that guide the Oral History Project and Committee of the Hyde Park Historical Society. The HPHS Oral History Committee followed this guidance by conducting the 2022 Hyde Park Kenwood Stories oral history program with the theme: “Remembering Mayor Harold Washington’s 100th Birthday and Legacy,” held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Augustana Lutheran Church.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Buoys added to north side of Point, late in the season

Buoys have appeared along the northern side of Promontory Point for the first time in two years. Point swimmer Kelly Friedl said their group was so happy to find them there about two weeks ago. A majority of swimmers at the Point use their own personal buoys as well, but the buoys still serve to mark an area into which boats and other watercrafts should not enter.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

The Promontory settled into singular role as performance venue

The Promontory's ground-floor restaurant is closed for good, and the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, which owns the building, is looking for a new tenant to take its place. But two years after the pandemic forced the restaurant's initial closing, The Promontory's second-story performance venue, bar and patio...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
Person
Leslie Hairston
Person
Jeanette Taylor
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Chicago Mayor#South Chicago#Retirement#Chicago Public Schools#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#The 5th Ward
Hyde Park Herald

People before cars: don't expand 57th Street

This week I attended a meeting hosted by the University of Chicago to share their proposed plan to allow two-way traffic for the entirety of 57th Street. Over 90% of the participants in the meeting opposed this change and shared their concerns about the implications to safety and community livability. It was not clear to us at the end of the meeting whether they care about the opinions of community members or if changes would be made based upon the concerns raised.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

'Fun Home' illuminates artist's complicated relationships

I wouldn't normally recommend a trip to Aurora to see a show, but the intimate production of “Fun Home” at Paramount's new Copley Theatre makes beautiful sense of the 2015 Tony Award-winning chamber musical by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Lisa Kron (book and lyrics), which is based on Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir about her dysfunctional family.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hyde Park Herald

Jeffrey Pub memorial for South Shore hit-and-run victims

A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14. The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Great Frame Up closes after almost 50 years in Hyde Park, fitness facility moving in

The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, has closed its doors after 47 years in Hyde Park. The shop, located at 1418 E. 53rd Street, opened in the neighborhood in 1976. The closure was announced in a July 22 statement by former owner and current employee Rebekah Younger, who wrote that the store’s lease was not renewed and that owners needed to vacate the premises by August 18.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy