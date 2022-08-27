Read full article on original website
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday, Aug. 29, that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. PennDOT customers can still access a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online at www.dmv.pa.gov, which includes forms, publications...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), state police and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are urging motorists to celebrate Labor Day responsibly. According to PennDOT data, there were 945 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend last year from Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 6. Of those, 106 crashes resulting in four fatalities were alcohol-related and 38 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.
