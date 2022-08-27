Read full article on original website
MAT program at Gaiser Center promises higher addiction recovery rates
Remembering loved ones lost to addiction and those who share their stories after surviving it can be helpful to anyone who might be heading down a similar path. Wednesday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day, which caps off National Overdose Awareness month, and the Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center in Butler is bringing attention to this through new programs, including one at the Butler County Prison.
People lost to overdoses remembered
In her youth, Chante Nee was involved in Girl Scouts, volleyball, community theater, aid efforts for Hurricane Katrina, the state police Camp Cadet program and more all before she attended college at Penn State University. While attending school, she would suffer a back injury and be put on pain medicine,...
Allegheny Health Network Creates Its Own Internal Travel Nurse Program
'Work Your Way' offers full-time benefits, along with premium pay and flexibility. A new mobile internal staffing model atAllegheny Health Network (AHN) will reduce the health system’s reliance on contracted agency nurses while providing their employees with a flexible work option. Called Work Your Way, the new program is...
Controller questions legality of hiring
County controller Benjamin Holland is questioning how someone was hired to the recently created position of county procurement director without input from him as a member of the Salary Board. Holland shared a copy of a letter he sent Friday to solicitor Wil White asking questions and expressing concerns about...
Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged
Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker.
Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%
Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
BMH Sees Jump In Local COVID Patients
There’s been a big jump in local patients hospitalized with COVID. According to Butler Memorial Hospital, they were treating 22 patients for the coronavirus as of Monday morning. That’s up compared to just eight patients last week. However, hospital officials noted that only one patient was in the...
Point Park program allows those with other degrees to pursue teaching career
Over the course of Craig Johnston’s 20-year engineering career, the thought of becoming a teacher often crossed his mind. But it wasn’t until 2020 — months before the covid-19 pandemic would shut down most aspects of day-to-day life — that Johnston took the leap. In January...
Democratic committee hosting annual fundraiser
The Butler County Democratic Committee will host its annual fall fundraising dinner Sept. 15 at Butler Country Club. Democrats and supporters who live in Butler County or surrounding areas are invited to attend. Local and state Democratic candidates in the November general election that are expected to appear include Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a candidate for U.S. Senate; Austin Davis, who is running for lieutenant governor; Dan Pastore, a candidate to represent the 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives; and Rob Vigue, a candidate for the 12th District in the U.S. House.
Former Harmony fire chief dies
For firefighters in Harmony and across the county, Neal Nanna was synonymous with reliability. “His heart was bigger than he was,” said Kevin Behun, president of the Harmony Fire District. “He was very, very interested in making sure that people wanted to be there and were trying to advance themselves or progress in their training, in making sure that they understood what was going on and how to become better.”
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Firefighters Mourn Loss Of Former Harmony VFD Chief
The former chief of the Harmony Fire District has died. Neal Nanna passed away earlier this week at an area hospital. Nanna was a life member of the Harmony Fire District, including serving as the fire chief from 2011 to 2015. He most recently served with the Connoquenessing Volunteer Fire Department.
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
Cranberry library rolls out mobile app
A new app at the Cranberry Public Library is set to bring all the functionality of a library card into a digital format. The app, which officially went live Monday, is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. “You don’t need to have a library...
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
Kerin Ann LaCoe
Kerin Ann LaCoe, 80, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born in Carbondale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Myrle A. and Ann E. Wallace. Kerin is survived by her daughters, Lauri Pass and Michelle Kieffer; a brother, Robert Wallace; three grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her friends.
