Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus
COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Most Wanted includes fugitives facing escape & gun-related charges
MANSFIELD — A woman sought on an original charge of escape and a man with a gun-related offense are among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. This was the list compiled by local authorities.
richlandsource.com
Council on Aging offers senior activities in Crestline, Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September. Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
richlandsource.com
Katie Getz resigns from Lexington Village Council
LEXINGTON – Lexington village councilwoman Katie Getz resigned over the weekend, citing “unnecessary controversy” about her residency status. The issue arose after a resident expressed concern that Getz did not live within village limits. Council had previously sought a legal opinion on the matter, which stated that Getz was in fact eligible under the village charter.
richlandsource.com
Registration for fall programs is open at Richland Academy
MANSFIELD -- There is something for everyone at Richland Academy. New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to RAA this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theatre. New classes are being unveiled on the newly launched Richland Academy website. New website features include: Online Registration, Online Payment,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Harkins
Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 5th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere’s Restaurant to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
richlandsource.com
Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash
MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
richlandsource.com
Young Entrepreneur Academy hosts information session on Sept. 14
MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and the Chamber Foundation are now accepting applications for the eight annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA! Richland). A free informational session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Richland Area Chamber building, located at...
richlandsource.com
Thomas Eugene Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman, 63, of Mansfield, passed from this world to the arms of Jesus Christ into eternal life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born September 8, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Moses served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid RV man. He loved to travel locally. He also loved to fish, barbecue, and enjoy being with family, but mainly he loved God and the divine Word of God. He was a family-oriented person, always extending his hand to help a neighbor or a person in need, always ready to pray for a need, always extending a helping hand, to be helpful to a friend or anyone who asked. That was the nature of Pastor Moses.
richlandsource.com
Kingwood celebrates reopening of Peacock Playhouse & Storybook Trail on Aug. 30
MANSFIELD – Following temporary closures for improvement projects, Kingwood Center Gardens is celebrating the re-opening of the Peacock Playhouse and the Storybook Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. The Peacock Playhouse recently was refreshed and upgraded. The intentional redesign and expansion of educational opportunities will improve children’s...
richlandsource.com
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1
CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
richlandsource.com
Expect the wet stuff to roll through the region today, tonight
MANSFIELD -- Grammy Award winner B.J. Thomas had a thought in 1969 that could apply to today's forecast.
Comments / 1