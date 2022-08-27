ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

The Decatur Daily

In the community: A night to remember

For the Decatur Red Raiders, Friday night was one to remember. After eight long years, they finally could celebrate a football victory over crosstown rival Austin Black Bears. As sports writer David Elwell put it, "If Decatur was celebrating like it was 2014, it was because the football team played like the 2014 Red Raiders."
Brewer High celebrates 50th anniversary

SOMERVILLE — Alumni from the first graduating class at Brewer High School remember stepping into their new school for the first time in 1972, having never seen anything like it.
Driver charged with murdering woman struck in parking lot

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose, authorities said.
