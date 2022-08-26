Read full article on original website
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Gabriel Piemonte, who ran for alderman in ‘19, declares candidacy for open seat 5th Ward race
Gabriel Piemonte, a Woodlawn resident, writing coach and communications consultant who used to edit the Herald, is running for alderman of the 5th Ward again after coming in third in its 2019 contest. "At this moment, I feel like you've got to pour everything into this, and that's what I'm...
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano on the Contributing Factors to Violence in Chicago
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, is joined by Alderman Anthony Napolitano of Chicago’s 41st Ward. They discuss the violence we’ve seen in the city, the contributing factors, and what is being done to combat this.
Chairman Fred Hampton Streetz Party celebrates slain leader’s 74th birthday
Self-determination, economic development, cultural identity and political empowerment are the banners under which a series of celebrations will commemorate the life and legacy of Illinois Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, Sr. On Tuesday, August 30th, organizers are planning a robust celebration of the slain leader’s life with events in both...
First temporary members appointed to new civilian commission to oversee Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the years following the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police, an effort has been made to bring the community into the decision-making process around police policy. From body cameras being turned off when they should not be to raids on the wrong homes, CBS 2 has reported extensively on issues of police policy in Chicago not being followed.On Monday, one year after the City Council approved its creation, the first members of the city's Community Commission for Public Safety & Accountability, or CCPSA, were announced. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, seven...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files lawsuit to stop closure of voting precincts
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chicago Board of Elections. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is seeking an injunction to stop the board from eliminating 121 neighborhood polling places. "For them to do this here is moving time back to the Jim...
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing will get a new mayor
Imagine if the President of the United States of America could stay in office as long as he wanted! Term limits might have been one of the best things to happen to politics in the United States of America. However, it is still an ongoing battle, as many political offices in Illinois and the United States of America at large do not have term limits.
Hairston to retire from City Council after 24 years
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will not seek reelection to a seventh term on City Council next year. "I am retiring at the end of my term. I will have completed six terms, 24 years. That's a quarter of a century. It's time for the next chapter," Hairston said in an interview on Friday.
Daily Cardinal
Chicago announces official change to city flag
A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
Mayoral candidate wants to reduce size of City Council by half
Amid a wide field of candidates for Chicago mayor, Ald. Raymond Lopez is proposing a restructuring of city government, one that could include a reduction in the size of the City Council, among other changes.
African Festival of Arts 2022
The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston announces she will retire at end of term
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced Friday that she will be retiring at the end of her current term next year, after 24 years in office. "For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life," Hairston said in a statement issued late Friday. "While I haven't made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson." Hairston's South Side ward includes much of the Hyde...
Diane Nash, a civil rights icon from Hyde Park, awarded Medal of Freedom
A Hyde Park High School graduate and Civil Rights Movement activist known for leading the Nashville students sit-ins and organizing the Selma marches for voting rights was recently awarded the nation’s highest honor. For her decades of civil rights advocacy, Diane Nash was presented with the Presidential Medal of...
Ald. Leslie Hairston announces retirement from Chicago City Council in 2023
Ald. Leslie Hairston, who represents Chicago's South Shore, announced her retirement once her term expires in 2023.
Chicago Defender
Auburn Gresham Apartments Breaks Ground on 79th Street
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Ald. David Moore, City officials and local leaders to break ground on Auburn Gresham Apartments, a two-building, 58-unit, mixed-use complex in the heart of Auburn Gresham that represents the first of more than 10 major construction projects to move forward through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative.
vfpress.news
Proud Maywood Natives Relish Annual Old Timers’ Picnic
Tommy Bailey and Deborah Johnson sit at the base of artist Geraldine McCullough’s “Pheonix Rising” sculpture in Maywood on Aug. 28. | Michael Romain. Sunday, August 28, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Deborah Johnson, 68, said she’s lived in Maywood since 1964. She said her...
WGNtv.com
Anti-gun violence peace picnic set for Labor Day weekend in Douglass Park
CHICAGO — A group of community leaders is hosting an ‘Inaugural Peace’ picnic on Saturday on the City’s West Side to combat the potential gun violence that may take place over Labor Day weekend. “Do not shoot your brother let’s work it out let’s resolve the...
CHICAGO READER
Potato pancakes, Mary Jane, and more
Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen (1141 S. Jefferson) is celebrating a staggering 80 years in business today, with special offerings and a cake cutting ceremony at lunchtime. The food is still served cafeteria style and many dishes hearken back to the deli’s earlier days (read Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s take on Manny’s matzo ball soup here) but why change the classics, especially if you’re in love with piles of corned beef stacked on rye? Today’s specials, including a free potato pancake with every sandwich purchase, are available (while supplies last) from 9:30 AM-8 PM. More information is readable at Manny’s Facebook page. (SCJ)
Ald. Leslie Hairston Won’t Seek Re-Election After 24 Years Serving Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will step down from City Council in 2023,. Hairston announced Friday she would not seek a seventh term in next year’s election. “For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life,” Hairston said in a statement. “While I haven’t made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson.
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
Hyde Park Herald
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
