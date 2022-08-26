ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

First temporary members appointed to new civilian commission to oversee Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the years following the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police, an effort has been made to bring the community into the decision-making process around police policy. From body cameras being turned off when they should not be to raids on the wrong homes, CBS 2 has reported extensively on issues of police policy in Chicago not being followed.On Monday, one year after the City Council approved its creation, the first members of the city's Community Commission for Public Safety & Accountability, or CCPSA, were announced. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, seven...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing will get a new mayor

Imagine if the President of the United States of America could stay in office as long as he wanted! Term limits might have been one of the best things to happen to politics in the United States of America. However, it is still an ongoing battle, as many political offices in Illinois and the United States of America at large do not have term limits.
LANSING, IL
Daily Cardinal

Chicago announces official change to city flag

A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Harold Washington
The Crusader Newspaper

African Festival of Arts 2022

The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston announces she will retire at end of term

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced Friday that she will be retiring at the end of her current term next year, after 24 years in office. "For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life," Hairston said in a statement issued late Friday. "While I haven't made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson." Hairston's South Side ward includes much of the Hyde...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of Chicago#Legislature#Politics Local#Election Local#Hyde Park Kenwood Stories#Augustana Lutheran Church#Media Affairs#Mhwlc#The Legacy Committee#5th Ward Ald#The Harold Washington
Chicago Defender

Auburn Gresham Apartments Breaks Ground on 79th Street

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Ald. David Moore, City officials and local leaders to break ground on Auburn Gresham Apartments, a two-building, 58-unit, mixed-use complex in the heart of Auburn Gresham that represents the first of more than 10 major construction projects to move forward through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Proud Maywood Natives Relish Annual Old Timers’ Picnic

Tommy Bailey and Deborah Johnson sit at the base of artist Geraldine McCullough’s “Pheonix Rising” sculpture in Maywood on Aug. 28. | Michael Romain. Sunday, August 28, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Deborah Johnson, 68, said she’s lived in Maywood since 1964. She said her...
MAYWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CHICAGO READER

Potato pancakes, Mary Jane, and more

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen (1141 S. Jefferson) is celebrating a staggering 80 years in business today, with special offerings and a cake cutting ceremony at lunchtime. The food is still served cafeteria style and many dishes hearken back to the deli’s earlier days (read Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s take on Manny’s matzo ball soup here) but why change the classics, especially if you’re in love with piles of corned beef stacked on rye? Today’s specials, including a free potato pancake with every sandwich purchase, are available (while supplies last) from 9:30 AM-8 PM. More information is readable at Manny’s Facebook page. (SCJ)
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Ald. Leslie Hairston Won’t Seek Re-Election After 24 Years Serving Hyde Park

HYDE PARK — Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will step down from City Council in 2023,. Hairston announced Friday she would not seek a seventh term in next year’s election. “For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life,” Hairston said in a statement. “While I haven’t made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks

Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy