CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced Friday that she will be retiring at the end of her current term next year, after 24 years in office. "For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life," Hairston said in a statement issued late Friday. "While I haven't made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson." Hairston's South Side ward includes much of the Hyde...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO