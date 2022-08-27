Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
sciotopost.com
Update: Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooter in Custody Again
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
richlandsource.com
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus
COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
Columbus home prices drop, Worthington named third hottest market in U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A housing report by Columbus Realtors has revealed homebuyers are seeing relief as the prices for central Ohio homes slowly begin to decrease. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for July found the average sales price for a home dropped over $8,000 since June. The drop is the first sign of […]
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
westervillecentralathletics.com
Girla Soccer at Upper Arlington Postponed
Tonight’s girls soccer match at Upper Arlington has been postponed. The game is rescheduled for tomorrow – Wednesday 8/31 at Upper Arlington 530 and 715 pm.
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
richlandsource.com
New program will recognize Bucyrus students for kindness
BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce the start of a new program designed to encourage and recognize kindness by students throughout the district. Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
Your Radio Place
Mr. Charles G. “Chuck” Dorland, 63 of Dublin
He was born January 9, 1959, in San Jose California and was the son of the late Elmer Lloyd and Wilma Irene (Dennis) Dorland. Chuck was a maintenance man and carpenter. In his spare time he loved woodworking projects, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, cooking, golfing, fixing up old cars, and spending time with his family.
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
