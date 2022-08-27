Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
richlandsource.com
Share A. Hruska
Sharon “Share” (Sheer) Hruska, 67, of Mansfield Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 29, 2022. She was born May 14, 1955 in Ashtabula, OH., daughter to Willard and Catherine (McGervey) Sheer, who preceded her in death. To plant a tree in memory...
richlandsource.com
Council on Aging offers senior activities in Crestline, Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September. Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
richlandsource.com
Registration for fall programs is open at Richland Academy
MANSFIELD -- There is something for everyone at Richland Academy. New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to RAA this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theatre. New classes are being unveiled on the newly launched Richland Academy website. New website features include: Online Registration, Online Payment,...
richlandsource.com
Thomas Eugene Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Harkins
Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 5th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere’s Restaurant to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
richlandsource.com
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman, 63, of Mansfield, passed from this world to the arms of Jesus Christ into eternal life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born September 8, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Moses served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid RV man. He loved to travel locally. He also loved to fish, barbecue, and enjoy being with family, but mainly he loved God and the divine Word of God. He was a family-oriented person, always extending his hand to help a neighbor or a person in need, always ready to pray for a need, always extending a helping hand, to be helpful to a friend or anyone who asked. That was the nature of Pastor Moses.
richlandsource.com
David M. Oates
MANSFIELD: David M. Oates, age 77, of rural Richland County “God’s Country” passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 following a sudden illness. Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life Service honoring Dave will be held Friday at 11 am. Friends may call the hour prior to the service and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
richlandsource.com
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1
CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: Milliron Recycling sold for $10.5 million
MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of September included the sale of Milliron Recycling, 2384 State Route 39. The company was sold from JRM Realty LTD to BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC, an Australian company, for $10,055,000.
richlandsource.com
Joyce A. Snyder
Joyce Ann Snyder, 90, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Young Entrepreneur Academy hosts information session on Sept. 14
MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and the Chamber Foundation are now accepting applications for the eight annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA! Richland). A free informational session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Richland Area Chamber building, located at...
