allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Springfield diner moving to new location

A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Indians earn victory in girls golf

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg defeated Kenton Ridge, 219-229, in non-league girls golf. For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 45, Caitlin Burchett had a 57, Dani Schipfer a 58 and Kendall Rausch a 59. UHS boys lose. Visiting Indian Lake beat Urbana, 185-199, in CBC boys golf.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Urbana Citizen

Indians improve to 12-0 in boys golf

SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped Northeastern, 158-194, in OHC boys golf. For the Indians (12-0), Anderson Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and William Reiser shot a 38. UHS wins. BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Ben Logan, 173-190, in CBC boys golf. For the Hillclimbers (3-0), Tate Armstrong...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

75th Anniversary Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Starts Today

Millersport – SInce 1946 the Millersport Sweet corn festival has been being performed in a small town in Fairfield County. The festival boasts around 70 non-profit food and game vendors representing Central Ohio’s finest civic, school, athletic, social, and church organizations. Midway rides, corn-eating contests, a tractor pull, and live bands.
MILLERSPORT, OH
thepostathens.com

Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin

Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
COLUMBUS, OH
Urbana Citizen

Annual Chamber Dinner is Oct. 6

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all community members to celebrate Chamber Membership and Community at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner and Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at Wren Farm. Approximately 240 people attended the Annual Meeting in 2021 and the Chamber’s...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali

Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Logan County woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY — A Logan County woman died Saturday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County. Vickie Neeld, 62, of Rushsylvania, was killed in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Morris Road Road, near State Route 274, in Jackson Township....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys soccer

RICHWOOD – The Graham girls soccer team defeated North Union, 9-1, in CBC action. The Falcons (3-1, 1-0) came out fast, scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back. Rosey Dunham scored three goals, Madison Lute and Sophia Mannier each had two goals and Darlene...
URBANA, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage. According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Falcons place 2nd at Miami East Golf Invite

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana beat Northeastern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Saturday. The Urbana jayvees lost, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15. Urbana beat Graham in the 7th grade match, 25-12, 25-15. Top servers for Graham were Alivia Reisinger, Bella Hernandez and Izabella McAlexander. Graham won the 8th grade match,...
URBANA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into house in Clark County

SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Tigers upend Cardinals in volleyball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad , 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in OHC volleyball. For the Tigers (2-0), Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 6 digs, 17 assists and was 20/22 serving with 6 aces and 5/5 on serves received, Ava Poppe had 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace and was 10/11 serving and 18/19 on serves received and Londyn Loveless had 18 assists, 3 digs and was 11/11 serving.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Car show benefits first responders

MECHANICSBURG – The 4th Annual Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg. Car registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $10. The event is free to attend. Other activities will include raffles, silent auction,...
MECHANICSBURG, OH

