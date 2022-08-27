Read full article on original website
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
Hear Ye, Hear Ye: The Ohio Renaissance Festival Brings Elizabethan England to Warren County
Expect jousting knights, elaborate costumes, mugs of mead and giant turkey legs.
dayton.com
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
Urbana Citizen
Indians earn victory in girls golf
SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg defeated Kenton Ridge, 219-229, in non-league girls golf. For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 45, Caitlin Burchett had a 57, Dani Schipfer a 58 and Kendall Rausch a 59. UHS boys lose. Visiting Indian Lake beat Urbana, 185-199, in CBC boys golf.
Urbana Citizen
Crowd-Favorite Bands, Bounce Houses Back for 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival
The most popular bands from past editions of the annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival (OFSF) have been invited back to the outdoor stage for the 20th OFSF, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. Kid favorites from previous festivals also are returning. That...
Urbana Citizen
Indians improve to 12-0 in boys golf
SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped Northeastern, 158-194, in OHC boys golf. For the Indians (12-0), Anderson Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and William Reiser shot a 38. UHS wins. BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Ben Logan, 173-190, in CBC boys golf. For the Hillclimbers (3-0), Tate Armstrong...
How Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life
A mom's viral Facebook post reaches thousands with a warning about button batteries.
sciotopost.com
75th Anniversary Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Starts Today
Millersport – SInce 1946 the Millersport Sweet corn festival has been being performed in a small town in Fairfield County. The festival boasts around 70 non-profit food and game vendors representing Central Ohio’s finest civic, school, athletic, social, and church organizations. Midway rides, corn-eating contests, a tractor pull, and live bands.
thepostathens.com
Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin
Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
Urbana Citizen
Annual Chamber Dinner is Oct. 6
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all community members to celebrate Chamber Membership and Community at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner and Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at Wren Farm. Approximately 240 people attended the Annual Meeting in 2021 and the Chamber’s...
wyso.org
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
Logan County woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY — A Logan County woman died Saturday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County. Vickie Neeld, 62, of Rushsylvania, was killed in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Morris Road Road, near State Route 274, in Jackson Township....
Urbana Citizen
Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys soccer
RICHWOOD – The Graham girls soccer team defeated North Union, 9-1, in CBC action. The Falcons (3-1, 1-0) came out fast, scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back. Rosey Dunham scored three goals, Madison Lute and Sophia Mannier each had two goals and Darlene...
Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage
DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage. According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Urbana Citizen
Falcons place 2nd at Miami East Golf Invite
SPRINGFIELD – Urbana beat Northeastern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Saturday. The Urbana jayvees lost, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15. Urbana beat Graham in the 7th grade match, 25-12, 25-15. Top servers for Graham were Alivia Reisinger, Bella Hernandez and Izabella McAlexander. Graham won the 8th grade match,...
Indian Lake State Park reach 75% open boating waters following invasive weeds
Workers have been clearing invasive weeds since the middle of April. So far they have cleaned 61,000 cubic yards of the lake this year, which means that 75% of the water is open to boating now. Crews use different machines to cut and collect the vegetation and take it to disposal sites, and continue to work to clean the lake up this week.
Car crashes into house in Clark County
SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
Urbana Citizen
Tigers upend Cardinals in volleyball
WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad , 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in OHC volleyball. For the Tigers (2-0), Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 6 digs, 17 assists and was 20/22 serving with 6 aces and 5/5 on serves received, Ava Poppe had 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace and was 10/11 serving and 18/19 on serves received and Londyn Loveless had 18 assists, 3 digs and was 11/11 serving.
Teen girl reported missing in Fairfield County, may be headed toward Perry County
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25. Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna. Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt […]
Urbana Citizen
Car show benefits first responders
MECHANICSBURG – The 4th Annual Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg. Car registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $10. The event is free to attend. Other activities will include raffles, silent auction,...
