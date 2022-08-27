Read full article on original website
WVNews
River Cities Rotary Clubs talk Battle of the Bridge
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - One Friday in September, two communities separated by the Ohio River come together to watch some good old-fashioned football. The Point Pleasant and Gallia Academy football teams will converge at Memorial Field this Friday evening to compete in the Battle for the Bridge.
Keyser's Drew Matlick led the Golden Tornado in both matches this week.
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) -- Be it away or at home, the Keyser Golden Tornado golf tea…
RedStorm rallies past Shawnee State
McDERMOTT, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande snapped its three-match losing slide Monday night, but the RedStorm went about doing it the hard way. Head coach Billina Donaldson's squad rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat rival Shawnee State University, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 in non-conference play at Northwest High School.
Bridge replacement projecs in Lewis & Mason counties among West Virginia Division of Highways bid awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Projects have been awarded to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County and the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County, renovate sidewalk in Shinnston, replace a bridge in Mason County, construct ADA-compliant ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties, and do paving between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock.
14 years for West Virginia officer, firefighter in rape case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former police officer and firefighter in West Virginia convicted in a rape case involving a 16-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum of 14 years in prison. Christopher Lee Osborne was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for his June guilty plea to...
