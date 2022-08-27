ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh, IA

Naples football proves its best in SWFL with romp over Lehigh

By Adam Fisher
 5 days ago

Naples High School proved in its season opener that it's still the team to beat, and the Golden Eagles' talent can match up with some of the best players in the nation.

In a highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown of Southwest Florida's best teams, Naples capitalized on mistakes and scored with big plays in a surprisingly-easy romp over Lehigh Senior High.

The host Golden Eagles (1-0) went up two touchdowns in the first five minutes and beat Lehigh (0-1), and the nation's No. 1 running back Richard Young, 45-9.

"I was very excited, with all the hype and everything," Naples senior running back Kendrick Raphael said. "I was excited to see what our offense could do."

Raphael, who is committed to Iowa, single-handedly sparked the Eagles' early explosion.

After Lehigh lost a fumble on its first possession, Raphael had a 19-yard touchdown run on Naples' second play. Just 70 seconds later, the Eagles blocked a Lehigh punt and Raphael returned it 8 yards to put Naples up 14-0.

With 134 yards and three total touchdowns, Raphael out-shined the other Power Five running back on the opposite sideline. Young, who is committed to powerhouse Alabama, had 79 yards on 19 carries for the Lightning.

Young and the Lehigh offense actually found success against a Naples defense that gave up just 45 points in the 2021 regular season. The Lightning finished with 273 yards -- 158 passing and 115 rushing. Those are impressive stats against the Eagles who had five shutouts last year.

Lehigh drove inside the Naples 5-yard line twice in the first half. However, the Lightning came away with just 3 points.

"This is Naples High School; you cannot make mistakes here," Lehigh coach James Chaney said. "You cannot turn the ball over here. You cannot be bad on special teams here. You cannot not tackle here. These guys will make you pay for mistakes."

Naples led 21-3 at halftime thanks to Raphael's touchdowns, including a 75-yard scamper in the first minute of the second quarter. Then Keylijah Williams returned the second half kickoff 91 yards to put the Eagles up 28-3.

Isaiah Augustave, who is committed to Arkansas, rushed for 92 yards for Naples, including a 53-yard touchdown. Coach Rick Martin said he's blessed to coach stars like Raphael and Kendrick, but it's the unsung heroes that make the Eagles a great team.

"We have really good football players that aren't ever going to get their name in the paper, that aren't going to go D1," third-year coach Martin said. "Those guys are the glue of this team. Those guys make this thing go."

Lehigh went 80 yards on its first possession of the third quarter, a drive that actually covered 85 yards because the Lightning got backed up due to penalty. Backup quarterback Darryl Hodges, playing due to an injury to starter Dorian Mallary, threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to South Carolina commit Kelton Henderson.

Mallary only missed four plays. He returned and finished 15-of-26 passing for 124 yards.

Naples has now won 15 straight regular season games. The win came after the Eagles looked flat in a 31-7 preseason win over Gulf Coast.
"I don't think (last week) went exactly as we planned," Martin said. "Our guys knew deep down that they had more, and they practiced their butts off this week. They were locked in, and you see the result."

NAPLES 45, LEHIGH 9
LH 0 3 6 0 -- 9
N 14 7 14 10 -- 45

SCORING
First quarter
N -- Kendrick Raphael 19 run (Harvey Sarajian kick), 8:13
N -- Raphael 8 blocked punt return (Sarajian kick), 7:29

Second quarter
N -- Raphael 75 run (Sarajian kick), 0:44

Third quarter
N -- Keylijah Williams 91 kickoff return (Sarajian kick), 11:46
L -- Kelton Henderson 1 pass from Darryl Hodge (run failed), 6:45
N -- Nico Boyce 29 run (Sarajian kick), 4:10

Fourth quarter
N -- Isaiah Augustave 53 run (Evan Majury kick), 10:11
N -- Sarajian 42 field goal, 2:15

